EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM and BOSS Unveil a Revolutionary Immersive Spatial Experience, Powered by Apple Vision Pro, That Redefines Motorsport Fandom

The innovation takes fans beyond the grandstand into the high-octane, high-performance world of racing, creating truly unforgettable moments that redefine the intersection of premium fashion, luxury retail, sport and technology

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced its strategic collaboration with BOSS on a revolutionary immersive spatial experience, powered by Apple Vision Pro, that redefines motorsport fandom. This innovation brings fans into the adrenaline-fueled immersion and the heart of the race action.

With strategy, design and execution led by EPAM and its Empathy Lab brand teams working side by side, this experience was designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before, feeling as thrilling and authentic as being a racing driver. From precision visual targeting exercises to 3D spatial puzzles inspired by strategic race decisions, every step demands sharp focus and split-second reflexes. The experience finishes in a spectacular test lap, where the roar of the Aston Martin AMR25 surrounds fans.

"We're pleased to strengthen our strategic partnership with BOSS and bring an innovative spatial racing experience to life through Apple Vision Pro," said Balazs Fejes, CEO & President, EPAM. "This initiative transcends traditional engagement by harnessing the power of immersive storytelling, making the exclusive world of motorsports accessible to a global audience of fans and consumers. It's more than just viewing-it's about creating truly unforgettable moments that redefine the intersection of premium fashion, luxury retail, sport and technology."

Launching ahead of the Formula 1® Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025, the in-store activation debuts October 2 in specially designed installations at select BOSS locations across seven cities: London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Barcelona, Las Vegas, Dubai and Singapore.

"Formula 1® is the pinnacle of speed, precision, and pressure-an exhilarating world that few get to truly experience firsthand," said James Foster, SVP Global Marketing at HUGO BOSS. "With this extraordinary spatial experience, that we created with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, we break down barriers. We're not simulating a race; we're transporting fans into an absolute BOSS mindset."

"With this innovation, we are redefining what it means to be a fan in the age of spatial computing. Together with BOSS and Apple, we've transformed the inaccessible into the unforgettable," said Ward De Kruiff, VP, Business Consulting at Empathy Lab by EPAM. "Inviting fans to step trackside, inside the cockpit, and into the very mindset of performance. This is more than an immersive experience; it's the future of storytelling at the intersection of luxury fashion, sport and technology, celebrating BOSS' and EPAM's proud heritage as a partner in sports. By fusing precision, adrenaline and emotion, we're shaping the next generation of fandom and raising the bar for how brands connect with audiences worldwide."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand's heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in around 500 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 129 countries at more than 8,000 points of sale and online in 74 countries via hugoboss.com. With more than 18,500 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.3 billion in the fiscal year 2024.

About Empathy Lab, An EPAM Company

Empathy Lab is an Al-native agency launched by EPAM, a leading global provider of digital strategy, engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services. This foundation gives us something rare: world-class creativity paired with true technology mastery.

Our passionate and curious team of data scientists, technologists, Al experts, strategists, and creatives are driven by the belief that technology should be used to make experiences more human, not less.

We enable brands to listen to their customers at every touchpoint, understand their context, behaviors and preferences, adapt to the individual, and engage with them in the moment through next-gen marketing, omni-modal experiences, total commerce, generative loyalty and intelligent products.

Our goal is to help brands understand and serve consumers like never before, by building genuine empathy at scale.

Learn more at www.empathylab.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

