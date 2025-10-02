40 Days to the Opening! Official Designated Vehicle Dispatched to Hong Kong and Macau for the 15th National Games

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, with just 40 days remaining before the opening of the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, the "Official Vehicle Dispatch Ceremony for the 15th National Games" was grandly held at the Guangzhou Port Nansha Automotive Terminal.

At the event, Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, and Zhao Peizhen, Vice General Manager of Guangzhou Port Nansha Automotive Terminal Co., Ltd., attended the ceremony and witnessed this important moment together. At the terminal, GAC INTERNATIONAL distinctively arranged the E9 PHEV and HYPTEC HT vehicles awaiting shipment to form a giant "GAC" logo, the fleet poised for departure. As Wang Shunsheng waved the flag to announce the start of dispatch, all 365 vehicles designated for the Games gradually boarded the ships for official shipment.

In this partnership, GAC leverages its innovative strengths in the field of automotive technology and provides comprehensive and high-quality vehicle support services for the events in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. A variety of GAC models, including models with multiple powertrains, flagship technology models, classic best-selling models, and family-oriented models, will be deployed to create a diversified and intelligent mobility matrix, meeting the transportation needs of various scenarios throughout the Games.

For the Hong Kong and Macau competition zones, GAC INTERNATIONAL has supplied tailored right-hand-drive models as official vehicles for the Games, including: 185 GAC E9 and 180 HYPTEC HT. Among them, 95 E9 PHEV intelligent new energy MPVs are provided to the Macau competition zone, and 90 E9 PHEV and 180 HYPTEC HT premium smart electric SUVs are provided to the Hong Kong competition zone.

On the eve of the National Day, as a leading enterprise in the Greater Bay Area, GAC continues to align with national strategies, actively fulfills its social responsibilities, and celebrates the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with the "Official Vehicle Dispatch Ceremony for the 15th National Games."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787788/1.jpg

