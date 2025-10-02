SmartDreamers, a recruitment marketing automation platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies, have announced a partnership with Cornerstone, a leader in workforce agility solutions, bringing the SmartDreamers Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) into the Cornerstone Extend ecosystem marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002739410/en/

SmartDreamers and Cornerstone

This collaboration adds SmartDreamers' CRM capabilities to the Cornerstone Galaxy platform Extend ecosystem, giving talent acquisition teams added access to powerful tools to engage and nurture candidates at scale. The SmartDreamers CRM integrates seamlessly with Cornerstone Recruiting, creating a unified front-end experience for recruitment marketing while ensuring smooth data sync with core applicant tracking workflows.

Through this integration, organizations can automate top-of-funnel activities like email and SMS campaigns, lead capture, and audience segmentation, turning candidate experience into a competitive advantage. By bridging recruitment marketing with ATS functionality, the partnership helps customers reduce drop-off rates, increase conversion, and improve pipeline visibility without compromising operational efficiency.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in talent acquisition. SmartDreamers brings a candidate-first approach that perfectly complements the power of Cornerstone Recruiting," said David Wood, GVP Alliances at Cornerstone.

With SmartDreamers now available in the Cornerstone marketplace, customers gain access to a robust set of CRM tools purpose-built for the evolving needs of enterprise hiring.

"We're proud to start our collaboration with Cornerstone and bring modern CRM capabilities to the heart of talent acquisition," said Adrian Cernat, CEO of SmartDreamers. "Our integration gives customers the flexibility to deliver targeted, on-brand, data-driven candidate experiences, without the overhead of managing disconnected systems

About SmartDreamers

SmartDreamers is a recruitment marketing automation platform that empowers enterprise talent teams to build, automate, and optimize candidate engagement at scale. From lead capture to conversion, SmartDreamers helps companies streamline recruitment campaigns while integrating seamlessly with ATS platforms. Trusted by brands like bp, Genpact, Infosys, and Johnson Controls, SmartDreamers transforms employer branding into measurable hiring outcomes.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in a changing world. Cornerstone Galaxy, the complete AI-powered workforce agility platform, meets organizations where they are. With Galaxy, organizations can identify skills gaps and development opportunities, retain and engage top talent, and provide multimodal learning experiences to meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce. More than 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 186 countries use Cornerstone Galaxy to build high-performing, future-ready organizations and people today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002739410/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

SmartDreamers

press@smartdreamers.com