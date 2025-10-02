Zalaris has built an impressive track record over the last five years, with a revenue CAGR of 11.6% and adjusted EBIT margins growing from 7.0% to 11.0% from FY20 to FY24. The company is on track to hit its original FY26 targets early and has set ambitious targets for FY28. With long-term customer relationships and a low churn rate, Zalaris has good revenue visibility due to a high proportion of recurring revenues. Focused on multinational customers with a strong presence in Europe, the company has been winning progressively larger contracts and has the opportunity to expand further in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

