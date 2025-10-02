Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - 3rd Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025 of 3.0625 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 14 November 2025, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 17 October 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 16 October 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.com where more information on the DRIP is available.

If you hold your shares via an investment platform or nominee arrangement, please contact your platform provider or broker for information on how to reinvest your dividends.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact :

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

2 October 2025