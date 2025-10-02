Solotech Inc.: SOLOTECH APPOINTS STÉPHANE LEFEBVRE AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO)

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solotech, a global leader in audiovisual technology solutions, announces the appointment of Stéphane Lefebvre as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 29, 2025. After over 8 years of guiding the company to its distinctive position, Martin Tremblay, former President and Chief Executive Officer, is handing over the reins to his successor, who has been serving on Solotech's Board of Directors.

This leadership transition embodies both continuity and renewal. With it, Solotech is well-positioned to achieve its strategic goals of global expansion, sustainable growth, and to pursue its ambitions of being the catalyst in the evolution of audiovisual technology solutions and the preferred partner in the touring, events, and systems integration space.

Based in Montreal, Stéphane brings a wealth of international leadership experience combined with a strong connection to an enhanced knowledge of the entertainment and technology industry. In his previous role as CEO of Cirque du Soleil, he successfully led Cirque's post-pandemic business relaunch and guided one of the world's most iconic creative brands through transformation and global expansion. Prior to that, he developed extensive acumen in technology and systems integration management, as well as operational excellence from his twenty years in various executive management roles at CAE, a world leader in simulation, training and critical aerospace operations. Earlier in his career, he held financial advisory roles at PwC. Stéphane also currently serves on the Boards of Transat A.T. and C2 Montreal.

"Stéphane's proven leadership and people-first approach make him the right leader for Solotech's next phase of growth. He understands the importance of culture, innovation, and operational excellence - qualities at the heart of our success. With Stéphane at the helm, the Board is confident Solotech is positioned to strengthen its leadership and pursue its ambitions with clarity and vision. We also extend our gratitude to Martin Tremblay for his leadership and dedication over the past eight years as CEO," said Pierre Boivin, Chairman of the Board.

"I'm very thrilled to join Solotech, a world-class leader in audiovisual and offering technical solutions to support clients across the globe. Solotech creates unforgettable experiences and inspiring spaces using our solution-driven approach to bring clients' vision to life, from design to delivery, powered by talented professionals around the world. I look forward to collaborating with the strong leadership team to shape Solotech's next chapter, advancing innovation and excellence, for our worldwide clients in the entertainment sector and venues in multiple markets, as well as for our employees and partners", mentions Stéphane.

Empowered by its past, grounded in the present, Solotech has never been better positioned to take on new challenges towards a promising future.

About Solotech

Founded over 45 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual technologies, with 20 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control, and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in live productions and systems integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture, and education. Solotech employs over 1,500 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Frankfurt, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Halifax, Macau, and Hong Kong.

