Feedzai Accelerates AI-led Financial Crime Prevention with New Investment Round that Grows Company's Valuation to $2 Billion

$75m funding round will fuel mission to protect financial institutions and consumers from fraud and scams

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai, the leading AI-native RiskOps platform for financial crime prevention, today announced it is valued at more than $2 billion following an investment round of approximately $75 million. The new funding adds new institutional investors Lince Capital , Iberis Capital , and Explorer Investments , with renewed backing from Oxy Capital and Buenavista Equity Partners .

"Fraud isn't just numbers on a balance sheet. It's families losing their life savings and businesses losing customers. Protecting people and organizations from financial crime is why we built Feedzai. It's our steadfast mission to keep commerce safe," said Nuno Sebastião, Co-Founder and CEO of Feedzai. "This new investment round enables us to continue driving innovation to defend against whatever comes next, so that every form of payment, even those yet to be imagined, can be trusted and adopted safely."

Company Momentum

Feedzai's evolution into a comprehensive financial crime prevention platform for fraud, risk, and anti-money laundering teams has fueled strong growth. Feedzai protects more than 70 billion in annualized payment volume across card transactions and bill payments.

The new investment follows a year of rapid growth and innovation marked by major milestones:

Breakthrough products: Launched Feedzai Orchestration and Feedzai IQ, empowering financial institutions to make more intelligent, rapid, and precise risk assessments.

Customer impact: Doubled outcomes to more than $2B in losses prevented and 20M+ analyst hours saved.

Responsible AI leadership: Introduced the TRUST Framework, embedding responsible design into every facet of GenAI development so systems remain fair, explainable, and secure.

Multi-Product Platform for Fighting Financial Crime

The average financial institution uses disparate tools from up to a dozen different vendors to run its daily financial crime operations. This fragmented approach creates unnecessary complexity and inefficiency, especially as companies grow. Feedzai addresses this challenge by providing a comprehensive financial crime prevention solution that consolidates various point products into a single, modern platform and is increasingly powering more of the financial tech stack within companies as they transition from legacy systems to AI-native systems.

Feedzai's platform has expanded to cover distinct financial institution product lines, including bank account openings, credit card transactions, transaction monitoring, payments, and more.

"Feedzai's ability to execute across multiple product lines while scaling globally places them in the elite tier of software companies," said Vasco Pereira Coutinho, CEO at Lince Capital. "Financial fraud is one of the defining risks of our time, and Feedzai combines proven technology with deep expertise to protect both banks and their customers. With its AI-driven, end-to-end approach to risk operations, Feedzai is uniquely positioned to transform the industry."

Garrigues served as legal counsel to Feedzai on the recent investment round.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the world's first end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, protecting people and payments with AI-native solutions that stop fraud and financial crime. Leading financial institutions trust Feedzai to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, users can visit feedzai.com .

Media contact:

PR@feedzai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787443/Feedzai_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/feedzai-accelerates-ai-led-financial-crime-prevention-with-new-investment-round-that-grows-companys-valuation-to-2-billion-302573224.html