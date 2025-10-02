Anzeige
M42 and Skull Games Solutions Announce Task Force Expedition XVII in Dallas, TX

Event to be Held on October 17-19th at The Banner House at T Bar M in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, alongside Skull Games Solutions, a task force applying open-source intelligence (OSINT ) for good, announces that Task Force Expedition XVII will be held at The Banner House in Dallas, Texas from October 17-19th, 2025.

From its base of operations in Dallas, the Task Force of volunteer Open Source Analysts will work to identify potential sex traffickers and their victims, ultimately passing the leads to law enforcement partners for actions. These efforts will unfold in real time, offering the public an opportunity to observe the mission as it happens.

"Part of our family's ethos is to bring darkness to light and Skull Games Solutions epitomizes that," said a spokesman for M42 and the Dallas based Rochon Family Office. "We are very pleased to welcome them and to highlight their important work to the Dallas area. The Rochon Family Foundation is dedicated to funding initiatives that prevent and prosecute sexual violence against women and to ending child sex trafficking.

"At Skull Games, our mission is to identify and expose sexual predators. Our name reflects the psychological tactics these perpetrators use against their victims and our commitment to turning those tactics against them. We work every day to disrupt their operations, uncover their identities, and bring them to light," said Jeff Tiegs, Founder and Executive Director of Skull Games Solutions. "We're honored to showcase our cause and demonstrate our capabilities in such a powerful setting. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our donors, supporters, and dedicated team and we invite others to learn about our work and consider joining us in this vital mission. Victims of sex trafficking deserve our full focus and unwavering support. Every additional resource strengthens our capacity to protect victims and ensures that we can carry out our mission without interruption."

Interested parties on attending, donating, or learning more should contact Lauren Norris at lauren@skullgames.org.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

About Skull Games Solutions

Skull Games Solutions (SGS) is a 100% veteran-founded and operated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that leverages Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) solutions for good, providing analytical and operational support to law enforcement agencies in the fight against sex predators. SGS is powered by a dedicated full-time staff and an extraordinary grassroots volunteer Task Force that collaborates online and across the United States. Our team of professionals has more than a decade of experience in counter-sex trafficking efforts. Skull Games is recognized as the nation's premier counter-sex trafficking Task Force, the preferred partner to law enforcement, and is uniquely positioned to expand its mission globally. Learn more at www.skullgames.org.

M42 Contacts

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner
Integrous Communications
Email: mselinger@integcom.us
Phone: 415-572-8152
Website: https://m42.com/

Visit us on social media:
Facebook = https://www.facebook.com/m42ai/
Instagram = https://www.instagram.com/m42_ai_/
X: https://x.com/M42_AI_

SOURCE: M42



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-and-skull-games-solutions-announce-task-force-expedition-xvii-1080983

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
