Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Places Initial Order for Wasp Attritable Drones from Rift Dynamics for Distribution to U.S. Defense Markets

Ondas' American Robotics is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Wåsp drone platform which meets urgent U.S. Department of War requirements for mass-affordable attritable systems

Wåsp is fully NDAA-compliant and designed for scalable production through leading defense electronics manufacturer, Kitron's, global manufacturing network

Manufacturing strategy provides industrial readiness for Rift and Ondas to deliver 20,000 units per month worldwide

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced it has placed its initial order of 500 Wåsp drones from Rift Dynamics to launch U.S. defense market distribution through its American Robotics subsidiary.

The Wåsp is a combat-ready, NDAA-compliant, attritable drone system designed to meet the growing demand from the U.S. Department of War (DOW) for "mass affordable" strike and perimeter defense platforms. With its modular architecture, NATO interoperability, and battlefield validation, Wåsp strengthens Ondas' layered defense portfolio alongside the Optimus autonomous aerial system and Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS solution.

"This first 500-unit order marks the beginning of a scalable program to deliver affordable, operationally effective attritable drone systems to U.S. defense customers," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Demand from the U.S. Department of War and allied defense forces for mass-affordable attritable platforms is accelerating, and the Wåsp is engineered to meet that requirement. Leveraging Rift's NDAA-compliant design and Kitron proven global manufacturing expertise, Ondas is able rapidly scale production and deliver thousands of units per month."

Knut Roar Wiig, CEO of Rift Dynamics, commented, "The Wåsp was designed to deliver the balance of performance, cost, and availability required for modern attritable operations. By combining NDAA-compliant design with a trusted European and American supply chain, Rift and Kitron ensure the Wåsp can be produced at scale for both European and U.S. customers. Partnering with Ondas allows us to introduce this capability to the U.S. defense market at a critical moment of need."

Production of the initial 500 Wåsp units will be carried out by Kitron, a leading defense electronics manufacturer with facilities in the United States. Kitron's distributed network provides Rift and Ondas with the ability to rapidly scale to more than 20,000 units per month worldwide within six months of order. With exclusive U.S. distribution rights secured through American Robotics, Ondas is actively pursuing DOW program bids and expects to receive its initial deliveries of Wåsp systems in Q4 2025.

"We are thrilled Rift Dynamics has chosen Kitron as a manufacturing partner to support its growth and we are well positioned to meet that demand," said Gary Tarallo, Managing Director of Kitron, US Operations. "The long-term partnership agreement we have signed with Rift and the support of their go to market activities with American Robotics is great recognition for our Windber team. Further, adding Rift to our Windber portfolio will create well needed job opportunities and will definitely 'move the needle'."

Ondas Holdings is a strategic investor in Norway-based Rift Dynamics, a defense technology company focused on the development and production of affordable, attritable drone systems for military and security applications. Rift builds its platforms with a commitment to sovereign European and U.S. supply chains, rapid scalability, and operational simplicity.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.?

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?? ?

For additional information on Ondas Holdings:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

About Rift Dynamics AS

Rift Dynamics AS is a Norwegian defense technology company focused on the development and production of affordable, attritable drone systems for military and security applications. Based in Klepp Stasjon, Norway, Rift builds its platforms with a commitment to sovereign European supply chains, rapid scalability, and operational simplicity. Its flagship platform, Wåsp, is currently deployed with the Norwegian Army and is built for compliance with NATO standards and next-generation autonomy requirements. Rift Dynamics is a participant in Innovation Norway's "Made in Norway" program and works closely with industrial partners across Europe.

About Kitron Technologies, Inc.

Kitron established its first U.S. location in Pennsylvania in 2010. They have significantly expanded by acquiring a business in Windber, PA and moving operations into 107,000 sq. ft. facility in 2019. This has strengthened their position in the US market, particularly within the Defence/Aerospace industry.

Kitron US provides services within the entire value chain for electronics production, front-end services, precise manufacturing of highly complex PCBAs, complete test solutions, system integration and back-end services. They utilize know-how and extensive expertise in the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices, and Defence/Aerospace market sectors making Kitron US a perfect partner for European and US-based customers

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

