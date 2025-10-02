Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact begins continuous production for North American customer

Following a development phase, Cell Impact has received an initial order for flow plates from a North American customer-an important milestone marking the transition from development to continuous production.

The order includes a small quantity of flow plates and has limited impact on cash flow and earnings. Despite its modest size, the deal is strategically significant as it confirms that the project is now entering a production phase, with the goal of gradually increasing volumes.

"The agreement is a confirmation that the market is starting to move in the right direction, despite long lead times. Together with the customer, we have developed a flow plate that meets high standards for functionality and quality, while also being optimized for efficient production. We are now beginning to reap the rewards of our efforts-and in this project, we are doing so according to plan," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)

+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).