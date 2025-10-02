Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 closes above 6,700 for first time

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 2nd

  • Stocks are mixed Thursday morning after the S&P 500 made history on Wednesday, closing above 6,700 for the first time ever. This milestone comes amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which began early Wednesday.
  • The September Jobs Report, which was set to come out Friday, will likely be delayed amid the shutdown. Investors did get a glimpse of the job market on Wednesday as ADP reported private payrolls contracted by 32,000 during the month.
  • Rice Acquisition Corp III will celebrate its listing on the NYSE today by ringing the opening bell. The SPAC raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10 a share.

Opening Bell
Rice Acquisition Corporation III (NYSE: KRSP) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell
Phoenix Energy One (NYSE American: PHXE) celebrates its IPO

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787822/NYSE_Oct_2_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-closes-above-6-700-for-first-time-302573749.html

