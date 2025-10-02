The Longevity Center OA: Data-Driven Personal Longevity Plans Now Available at the Longevity Center

From metabolic markers to hormone health, The Longevity Center offers personalized strategies rooted in data, not guesswork

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / The Longevity Center , an integrative healthcare provider in Greenville, South Carolina and West Palm Beach, Florida, is getting more personal than ever with its preventative wellness plans. A new initiative launched at The Longevity Center Greenville, 103 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, South Carolina 29609, now offers testing services using lab data to provide clients with 100% custom wellness plans tailored to their long-term health goals. These health insights ensure everyone gets on the right path to wellness, with lab-based data translating directly into tailored recommendations for nutrition, lifestyle, supplementation, and integrative therapies.

Advanced tests like the Longevity & Wellness Assessment, Hormone Testing, and Specialty Testing are currently available in Greenville as part of the clinic's extensive list of integrative health services . The goal is to create a foundation for individualized wellness plans, using data that goes well beyond the insights acquired through an annual check-up. This approach meets the growing demand for evidence-based, personalized healthcare solutions both in and outside the realm of integrative and regenerative care, providing patients with benefits like enhanced clarity, personalized prevention strategies, and peace of mind knowing they are proactively investing in their long-term health.

New Testing Services Now Available at The Longevity Center Greenville

The Longevity Center is using lab work to create a foundation for individualized wellness plans. The clinic's longevity and functional diagnostic testing services are intended to lift the veil on root causes of current symptoms and potential risk factors. From there, patients and The Longevity Center therapists work together to create a custom plan for a healthier road ahead.

Currently available testing services:

Longevity & Wellness Assessment: A comprehensive check-up that combines blood work with a thorough health assessment to identify inflammatory markers and micronutrients, assess metabolic and organ function, and create a personalized longevity roadmap.

Hormone Testing: Evaluates adrenal function, metabolic markers, and thyroid health, with a focus on the sex hormones estrogen, testosterone, progesterone, and DHEA.

Specialty Testing: Lab support for figuring out root cause(s) of existing acute or chronic health infections. Includes Lyme Disease testing, Organic Acids Testing (OAT), and targeted testing for heavy metals, mold exposure, and a variety of inflammatory markers.

The Longevity and Functional Health Assessment Process

"Preventive care should be proactive, not reactive," said Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky, Medical Director at The Longevity Center. "Through advanced lab testing, we help patients identify risks early and design individualized plans that support long-term health and resilience." This aligns with The Longevity Center's broader mission toward personalized wellness, as well as the national trend toward proactive, data-driven healthcare.

Assessments begin with an initial consultation, during which patients meet with a licensed integrative health therapist to discuss their current symptoms or conditions and goals for long-term health. Based on this information, patients are provided with a customized plan for preventative lab testing and diagnostics. Advanced testing is done on-site at The Longevity Center Greenville, and all tests are followed up with a personalized report.

Data-driven personal longevity plans are available now at The Longevity Center in Greenville, SC. Interested readers are encouraged to visit The Longevity Center Greenville's website to learn more and schedule an initial testing consultation.

About The Longevity Center

The Longevity Center is an integrative health clinic providing personalized treatment plans and evidence-based alternative therapies for patients struggling with chronic pain, inflammatory diseases, and other conditions. Practice specialties include IV therapies, regenerative injections, and longevity modalities. The Longevity Center currently operates a flagship location in West Palm Beach, Florida , and recently opened a new location in Greenville, South Carolina. Another office in Lakeland, Florida, is coming soon.

For more information, please visit www.thelcoa.com

