Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
02.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
ComplianceQuest Unveils Summer '25 Release: CQ.AI Agents Usher in a New Era of Predictive Intelligence and Operational Excellence

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / ComplianceQuest announces the Summer '25 release, delivering a leap forward in AI-powered quality, safety, and supplier management. The latest CQ.AI and Analytics v15 features are purpose-built to empower organizations with smarter, faster, and more consistent decision-making, transforming compliance from a reactive necessity into a proactive, strategic driver of growth and resilience.

With this release, CQ.AI standardizes nonconformance reporting by automatically extracting key details, accelerates risk assessments with AI-driven access to relevant documents, and streamlines training by auto-generating evaluation questions from content. The Investigation Assistant now acts as a co-pilot, guiding users through standardized, audit-ready investigations with intelligent recommendations and summaries.

Supplier management is enhanced with predictive dashboards that forecast performance and highlight key drivers, while EHS teams benefit from AI-powered predictive analytics that combine historical safety data and real-time weather data to anticipate safety risks. With our advanced analytics, managers can now gain real-time visibility into workload distribution, enabling quick identification of bottlenecks and improved resource allocation.

"With CQ.AI Agents, our customers are not just keeping up, they're setting the pace for the industry," said Atulya Risal, CTO at ComplianceQuest. "We're delivering real, applied AI that transforms quality, safety, and supplier management into engines of growth, resilience, and innovation. Our customers are already seeing the results-faster decisions, lower costs, and a future-ready business."

A cornerstone of CQ.AI's innovation is its operation within Salesforce's Einstein Trust Layer. This advanced security framework ensures that all customer data is protected with dynamic grounding, masking, zero data retention, and robust auditability. Sensitive information is never used to train external AI models, and privacy is maintained at every step, allowing organizations to confidently deploy AI across critical business processes while meeting the highest standards of compliance and data governance.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the first to offer a fully connected, AI-powered Middle Office Platform for Life Sciences, MedTech, and Industrial Manufacturing enterprises. Built natively on Salesforce, the platform unifies Product (PLM), Process (Quality), People (Safety), and Partner (Supplier) Management workflows, eliminating silos and enabling seamless execution across the entire operational lifecycle.
By replacing fragmented systems with a single, intelligent platform, ComplianceQuest empowers enterprises with AI-driven automation, real-time insights, and predictive analytics, helping leaders embed compliance, enhance collaboration, and make smarter, faster decisions.

For more information, please visit www.compliancequest.com.

Contact Information

Shalini Chowdhary
VP, Marketing
shalini@compliancequest.com
408-458-8343 x267

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest



