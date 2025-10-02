US Med-Equip: More Hospital Systems Than Ever Turn to Medical Equipment Rentals

US Med-Equip reports record demand as hospitals face flu & COVID surges, seek flexible, cost-controlling solutions without compromising patient care

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Across the U.S., hospital systems are increasingly relying on medical equipment rentals to meet fluctuating patient care needs, such as flu and COVID surges , fueled by supply chain pressures and the need for operational flexibility.

US Med-Equip , a national leader in medical equipment rentals, reported record growth as more hospitals turn to its on-demand rental solutions for timely access to critical devices without the financial burden of ownership.

From ventilators and infusion pumps to bariatric beds and advanced therapeutic surfaces, rental solutions allow hospitals to scale resources up or down as patient volumes fluctuate, support complex care cases and reduce equipment downtime.

"As cases of respiratory illnesses start to climb, hospitals assess their equipment utilization to ensure their staff has the necessary equipment when they need it, where they need it to help their patients heal," said Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip.

With healthcare costs rising and unpredictable patient surges becoming the norm, hospitals are prioritizing flexible, data-driven equipment management strategies to help avoid equipment shortages and budget strains. More hospitals than ever are turning to US Med-Equip's rentals and ASAP Asset Management program, which offers strategic solutions, equipment tracking and award-winning EMR connectivity to help optimize costs, improve care and better prepare for ongoing and future health crises.

"Healthcare is evolving, and hospitals need solutions that match their pace," Salario said. "Renting high-quality, patient-ready equipment allows hospitals to adapt quickly, maintain safety standards and manage costs effectively without compromising care."

US Med-Equip's nationwide network provides fast, reliable delivery of equipment that meets the highest standards for preventative maintenance and cleanliness. Around-the-clock support from in-house customer experience associates and clinical services support hospitals' operational and patient care needs, helping give clinicians confidence that equipment is always patient-ready.

US Med-Equip provides top hospitals with rental and asset management solutions that help optimize operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes and reduce total cost of care. With dedicated employees across more than 100 locations, US Med-Equip supports hospitals in delivering safe, patient-ready medical equipment within 2 hours plus drive time 24/7, 365 days a year.

