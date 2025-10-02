Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ is Getting Ready for the Very First Space Capsule Home Production Center

Revolutionary Space Capsule Home will soon to be made in the U.S.

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM), company is getting ready to start the very first Space Capsule Home production facility in the U.S.

According to Mr. David Champ who is the president and CEO of the company - We're building a new generation of modular camp pods - blending aesthetics, functionality, and compliance into one intelligent unit. Each StarPod features modern and advanced smart control systems, hurricane-rated structure, and sustainable materials, backed by ASTM and Miami-Dade certifications for deployment in high-wind zones like Florida and Texas. Whether for eco-resorts, glamping hotels, disaster relief, or public shelters, StarPod offers rapid deployment and scalable living - redefining how we inhabit the outdoors. The product line will be consisted of two main categories - 20 ft. model ( 160 sq.ft ) and 40 ft. model ( 320 sq.ft ), each comes with A/C, full bath, micro kitchen with refrigerator and comfortable living space. This facility will be the very first HUD certified manufacturing facility in the U.S. with ASTM and DBPR / IBCC certifications.

These products will have vast market demands in many market segments, including ADU ( Accessory Dwelling Unit ), tiny home development, glamping site, scenic resorts, Airbnb and many more. The starting price will be around $ 9,499. and up to $ 29,499. The gross profit margin will be around 20%, and the annual production capacity will be around 20,000. units.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/apoz-is-getting-ready-for-the-very-first-space-capsule-home-production-center-1080990