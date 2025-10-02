BluWave-ai and Area X.O Partner on Project Powered by Canadian AI Software for Grid-Scale Batteries

Deploys BluWave-ai EV Everywhere and Energy Storage Autopilot to Mitigate EV Load on the Grid, Enabled by IESO's Grid Innovation Fund

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / BluWave-ai and Area X.O, a multi-sector research and development complex founded by Invest Ottawa, announced the deployment of a groundbreaking project to optimize the performance of grid-scale batteries using BluWave-ai EV Everywhere and BluWave-ai Energy Storage Autopilot to manage grid congestion. The project is co-funded by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), and partnered with Hydro Ottawa and Moment Energy.

The BluWave-ai technology suite uses AI prediction and optimization in real-time to intelligently manage battery energy storage systems (BESS) in conjunction with electric loads, particularly Electric Vehicles (EV). This will mitigate the growing electricity load from all sources spiked by the massive onboarding of EVs in the grid. Implementing these AI-driven solutions is anticipated to save costly distribution of grid infrastructure upgrades. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the global digitization of power networks, largely driven by AI, could save $1.8 trillion by 2050 in grid investment deferment.

This project involves the operation of two separate BESS, in partnership with Hydro Ottawa and Moment Energy. One battery is strategically located at Area X.O, functioning as a behind-the-meter system, while the second is installed at the Hydro Ottawa Dibblee Road facility, operating as a front-of-meter deployment.

The core purpose of this project is to address a critical challenge: the increasing deployments of EVs and the significant demand they place on the distribution grid, often during peak times. Based on projections, the number of zero-emission light-duty vehicles on the road in Canada is expected to grow from approximately 901,000 today to 5 million by 2030. If all these EVs were to charge simultaneously at a typical rate of approximately 7 kW (level 2 charging), the total power needed would be 35,000 megawatts (MW), about the total production capacity of Ontario.

By 2030, Canada's grids face a potential peak demand of 5GW from EV charging, an amount comparable to the power generated by 17 small nuclear reactors (SMR); by then, only one such reactor is expected to be operational. This practical challenge is highlighted by BluWave-ai's current data, which shows 15% of vehicles are already grid-connected. To help manage this challenge to the grid, earlier this year BluWave-ai announced the EV Everywhere Pan-Canadian Infrastructure cube which is coordinating EVs with Grids across the country. This current project further enhances this platform by integrating with batteries directly within distribution.

This overall initiative is a new way of thinking about the grid. The combined energy storage of these 5 million vehicles, assuming an average battery size of 63 kWh, would amount to 315,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) or 315 giga watt-hours (GWh).This greatly exceeds the projected total Canada-wide grid-scale battery storage. In Ontario , the IESO is planning for 3GW / 12 GWh, However this project creates the possibility of additional storage not just via EV's but also stationary storage in the distribution grid.

"This highlights the immense potential of EVs to serve as a decentralized mobile battery fleet, offering a massive flexible resource for grid resilience," said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai, "the strategic placement of BESS inside distribution grids mitigates impacts of how these EVs affect the grid while they serve as a storage resource to compliment projected grid scale storage deployments leveraging BluWave-ai's 48 international patent filings."

The project focuses on operationalizing and testing these new capabilities for the future of building Canada's grids supported by the extensive patent portfolio in this domain from BluWave-ai and also builds on a recent BESS project announced with Evolugen , a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Energy

"This collaboration highlights the ingenuity of homegrown companies scaling in our region, and how Area X.O helps these founders bring breakthrough technologies to market faster, safely," said Sonya Shorey, President & CEO of Invest Ottawa. "By combining BluWave-ai's advanced AI software with our cutting-edge infrastructure for testing and commercialization, we are driving solutions that make our energy systems smarter and more resilient. These advancements also have important dual-use applications in sectors such as defense and security that strengthen Canada's capacity and sovereignty while helping our firms to compete in global markets."

The AI-driven system will make real-time decisions based on factors such as general load prediction, current and predicted EV loads, energy prices, and grid conditions to ensure EV's and batteries work in an automated manner in real time to help the grid while maximizing the needs of EV drivers.

EV drivers can connect to the BluWave-ai EV Everywhere platform at www.ev-everywhere.ca for direct rewards for their smart charging including a Canada wide Clean Charge Challenge.

Utilities can deploy EV Everywhere in their service area working directly with BluWave-ai.

To learn more about BluWave, please contact info@bluwave-ai.com

About BluWave-ai

Founded in Canada in 2017, BluWave-ai is building the premier AI company for the global energy transition, headquartered here in Canada's capital of Ottawa. BluWave-ai is focused on driving the proliferation of renewable energy and electric transportation, working with electricity utilities, independent power producers, system operators, vehicle fleet operators, grid-connected and off-grid enterprises. AI-enabled SaaS software is applied to the hardware of clients to optimize their cost, carbon footprint, and the reliability of renewable (and non-renewable) energy sources in real-time. Backed by global investors, BluWave-ai has raised over $16M to date, inclusive of a $9.5M Series A round.

About Area X.O

Area X.O, hosted by Invest Ottawa, is Canada's all-season, state-of-the-art R&D complex for next-generation technologies, proudly ITB-certified and aligned with NATO DIANA as a trusted partner in global innovation. This unique, secure, and integrated test facility accelerates the safe, rapid deployment of cutting-edge solutions in smart mobility, advanced agriculture, defence, telecom, and other mission-critical domains. By bridging industry, government, and research, Area X.O enables innovators to develop, validate, and showcase technologies in real-world conditions year-round-driving economic growth, national resilience, and global competitiveness.

About Invest Ottawa:

Invest Ottawa is the lead economic development agency for Canada's Capital Region, driving growth and job creation in knowledge-based industries. Guided by a vision to position Ottawa as a globally recognized, innovative, inclusive, and future-ready city, Invest Ottawa delivers programs that help startups, scaleups, and mainstreet businesses succeed through training, mentorship, acceleration, investment and talent attraction, and business expansion services. Home to Bayview Yards, Ottawa's innovation hub, and Area X.O, Canada's all-season R&D complex for next-generation smart mobility, autonomy, and connectivity technologies, Invest Ottawa fuels collaboration, commercialization, and global competitiveness. Since 2013, the organization has supported nearly 14,000 companies, contributed to the creation of more than 14,700 jobs, and attracted over $3.3 billion in capital and investment to Canada's Capital.

SOURCE: BluWave-ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bluwave-ai-and-area-x.o-partner-on-project-powered-by-canadian-ai-1080995