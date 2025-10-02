Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Launches $15 EV Charging Across Illinois, Expands as State's Leading CPO

Affordable, transparent pricing available in more than 30 locations across Illinois!

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Universal EV Chargers, one of the fastest-growing and most trusted charge point operators (CPOs) in the nation, has introduced a game-changing promotion in Illinois: unlimited Level-3 EV charging for only $15 per session, with no hidden fees. This new offer ensures affordability, transparency, and convenience for electric vehicle (EV) drivers while reinforcing Universal EV Chargers' leadership as the state's premier charging network.

"Universal EV Chargers is committed to making EV adoption easier for everyone," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers. "Our $15-per-charge model removes uncertainty, giving drivers confidence that they can access fast, reliable charging at a fair price. At the same time, we're working with property owners to turn their sites into destinations that attract EV drivers daily."



Fixed Charge Model For Your EV - How It Works

Universal EV Chargers' new pricing for Illinois is designed for simplicity:

Arrive at a Universal EV Chargers station at any Illinois location. Plug in using CCS or NACS connectors (where available). Scan the QR code directly on the charger or use the Universal EV App. Start charging. Most EVs will reach 80% charge in roughly 30 minutes.

There are no time-based charges, surprise surcharges, or membership fees. Every charging session costs only $15.

Where to Charge in Illinois!

Universal EV Chargers currently operates Level-3 fast charging stations at the following Illinois addresses:

328 S 4th St, Chillicothe, Illinois 61523

1019 Bloomington Rd, Champaign, Illinois 61821

201 Smoke Tree Lane, North Aurora, Illinois 60542

2811 Woodlawn Rd, Lincoln, Illinois 62656

530 W North Ave, Lombard, Illinois 60148

3559 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002

1020 E Laurel Ave, Havana, Illinois 62644

3920 E Hospitality Ln, Decatur, Illinois 62521

215 S Poplar St, Centralia, Illinois 62801

615 S 4th St, Chillicothe, Illinois 61523

1555 S Illinois Rte 31, McHenry, Illinois 60050

3220 W Chain of Rocks Rd, Granite City, Illinois 62040

1802 Bittle Pl, Marion, Illinois 62959

2238 N Main St, Princeton, Illinois 61356

1435 W Main St, Salem, Illinois 62881

2180 Patricia Ct, Caseyville, Illinois 62232

542 W Ferguson Ave, Wood River, Illinois 62095

1935 Dekalb Ave, Sycamore, Illinois 60178

3615 Kelly Ave, Pekin, Illinois 61554

1610 N State St, Belvidere, Illinois 61008

1475 S Peace Rd, Sycamore, Illinois 60178

2929 N Main St, Princeton, Illinois 61356

New sites are getting activated weekly as Universal EV Chargers aggressively expands its Illinois network. A full interactive map of Illinois charging locations, visit https://universalevcharging.com/illinois/

Benefits for Drivers

EV drivers across Illinois gain several clear benefits: Predictable Costs: With $15-per-session pricing , drivers know what they'll pay every time.

Convenient Locations: Stations are placed near highways, shopping centers, and key destinations.

Fast Charging: Level-3 chargers deliver rapid power, getting drivers back on the road quickly.

Transparent Access: Drivers can start charging instantly with a QR code-no app download required, though app users get extra features like maps and receipts.

Benefits for Property Owners

Property owners hosting Universal EV Chargers enjoy direct benefits as well: Increased Foot Traffic: EV drivers spend time on-site while charging, boosting visits to nearby businesses.

Enhanced Property Value: EV infrastructure is now a key differentiator for retail centers, hotels, and mixed-use developments.

Sustainability Branding: Hosting EV chargers aligns businesses with clean energy goals and environmental leadership.

Futureproof Growth: With more EV drivers on Illinois roads every year, chargers ensure ongoing relevance and customer loyalty.

Illinois Expansion

Universal EV Chargers is rapidly expanding its footprint in Illinois, adding new Level-3 chargers every week. As EV adoption accelerates, Universal EV Chargers is working closely with local communities and property owners to ensure reliable infrastructure coverage throughout the state.

"Universal EV Chargers is not just meeting demand; we're staying ahead of it," added Doshi. "Illinois drivers deserve fair pricing, reliable charging, and a network that keeps pace with growth. Our $15-per-charging session model delivers exactly that."

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers, a division of Universal Green Group, is one of the nation's leading charge point operators (CPOs). With a growing network of Level-3 fast chargers, driver-friendly pricing, and a commitment to sustainability, Universal EV Chargers is building the infrastructure needed for America's clean transportation future.

For more information and to see the charging map, visit https://universalevcharging.com/services/charging-locations/

Media Contact:

Name - Megha Thacker

Title - Product Marketing Manager

Universal EV Chargers

Phone: +1 (214) 842-6721

Email: megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com SOURCE: Universal Green Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/universal-ev-chargers-launches-15-ev-charging-across-illinois-expands-as-states-le-1081019