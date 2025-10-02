Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaLab by Vastian Unveils Operis: The Future of Connected Laboratory Operations

New solution integrates operational workflows with compliance tracking to help laboratories create efficiencies, reduce risk, and stay inspection-ready

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / MediaLab by Vastian, the trusted leader in laboratory quality and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of Operis, a first-of-its-kind connected lab operations application that redefines how laboratories manage the processes critical to compliance and oversight.

Operis is designed to simplify laboratory operations by unifying key workflows, including suppliers, proficiency testing, test menus, equipment, reagents, facilities, and audits, all in one connected system. By linking these processes in a digital environment, Operis reduces compliance risk, streamlines inspection preparation, and ensures that every aspect of lab operations is organized and traceable with clear ownership for every task, eliminating the inefficiencies of spreadsheets and disconnected tools. It also connects with the other MediaLab applications, creating a single platform for all regulatory quality and compliance readiness.

"Over the years, we've helped laboratories move away from paper binders and manual processes by digitizing and standardizing critical areas like documentation, competency management, inspections, and incident reporting," said Tom Ormondroyd, Chief Executive Officer at Vastian. "With Operis, we now have the opportunity to extend that same transformation to the remaining elements of lab operations - suppliers, equipment, PT, facilities, test menus, and audits - bringing them all into one connected system. This creates a new standard of efficiency, traceability, and inspection readiness for our clients."

Already trusted by more than 9,500 sites worldwide, MediaLab by Vastian is the leading provider of quality management software in the lab industry today. Operis builds on this foundation to ensure laboratories can achieve full visibility across operations, standardize processes across multiple sites, and strengthen proactive risk management. The system integrates seamlessly with existing MediaLab solutions such as IQE, Document Control, Compass, and InspectionProof, turning operational data into actionable insights, corrective actions, and real-time survey readiness dashboards.

For more information about Operis or to request a demo, visit our website here.

About MediaLab by Vastian

MediaLab by Vastian is the leader in providing innovative digital solutions for laboratory quality, compliance, and education. Our software solutions empower more than 9,500 sites to simplify workflows, meet compliance standards, and enhance staff competency. Learn more at Vastian.com or click here.

Contacts:

Kevin Czarnecki
SVP Sales and Marketing
Kevin@vastian.com

Alison Boghosian
Senior Account Executive PR
Mower
aboghosian@mower.com

SOURCE: Vastian



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medialab-by-vastian-unveils-operis-the-future-of-connected-laboratory-1081036

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.