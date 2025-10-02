MediaLab by Vastian Unveils Operis: The Future of Connected Laboratory Operations

New solution integrates operational workflows with compliance tracking to help laboratories create efficiencies, reduce risk, and stay inspection-ready

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / MediaLab by Vastian, the trusted leader in laboratory quality and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of Operis, a first-of-its-kind connected lab operations application that redefines how laboratories manage the processes critical to compliance and oversight.

Operis is designed to simplify laboratory operations by unifying key workflows, including suppliers, proficiency testing, test menus, equipment, reagents, facilities, and audits, all in one connected system. By linking these processes in a digital environment, Operis reduces compliance risk, streamlines inspection preparation, and ensures that every aspect of lab operations is organized and traceable with clear ownership for every task, eliminating the inefficiencies of spreadsheets and disconnected tools. It also connects with the other MediaLab applications, creating a single platform for all regulatory quality and compliance readiness.

"Over the years, we've helped laboratories move away from paper binders and manual processes by digitizing and standardizing critical areas like documentation, competency management, inspections, and incident reporting," said Tom Ormondroyd, Chief Executive Officer at Vastian. "With Operis, we now have the opportunity to extend that same transformation to the remaining elements of lab operations - suppliers, equipment, PT, facilities, test menus, and audits - bringing them all into one connected system. This creates a new standard of efficiency, traceability, and inspection readiness for our clients."

Already trusted by more than 9,500 sites worldwide, MediaLab by Vastian is the leading provider of quality management software in the lab industry today. Operis builds on this foundation to ensure laboratories can achieve full visibility across operations, standardize processes across multiple sites, and strengthen proactive risk management. The system integrates seamlessly with existing MediaLab solutions such as IQE, Document Control, Compass, and InspectionProof, turning operational data into actionable insights, corrective actions, and real-time survey readiness dashboards.

