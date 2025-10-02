Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning Urges Arvada Homeowners to Replace Aging Furnaces Before the First Freeze

The Arvada-based HVAC company stresses that owners of aging furnaces should schedule furnace inspections or replacements before peak season to save money and minimize the risks of an outage

ARVADA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning, an HVAC provider based in Arvada, Colorado, is generating awareness among local homeowners regarding the risks of waiting until the first winter freeze to replace an old or failing furnace. The company hopes that by highlighting these risks now, more homeowners can get ahead of the first freeze and avoid the challenges that can stand in the way of a safe, warm, and stress-free winter. This sort of proactive approach is a must when it comes to a home's aging heating and cooling system, and helps prevent the sorts of costly disruptions that stand in the way of staying warm in a Colorado winter.

"By scheduling a furnace replacement early, homeowners of older systems avoid emergency breakdowns, costly rush repairs, and potential safety hazards all while improving energy efficiency and peace of mind," says Zachary Whiteley, CEO at Go Green HVAC. Proactive inspections or replacements are highly recommended for Arvada households with homes 15+ years old and/or homes that still have their original furnace in place.

Signs a Furnace is on the Fritz

Families and individuals concerned about comfort, safety, and high emergency repair costs are advised to schedule a professional inspection now, before weather conditions worsen. This goes double if there are any apparent signs of an issue, such as:

A sudden increase in heating costs

Loud, strange noises coming from the furnace

Furnace won't start or takes a long time to get running

Furnace frequently turning off after just a short period of time

The average lifespan of a furnace is 15 to 20 years; however, these signs can occur in newer models due to a lack of routine maintenance or another underlying concern.

Arvada Residents: Schedule a Furnace Inspection or Replacement Now, Not Later

Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning is a trusted local HVAC authority that provides reliable, proactive solutions to keep customers and their families comfortable in their Arvada homes, as well as the greater Denver area. Local homeowners are encouraged to seek an expert opinion on the current health of their furnace and get ahead of impending problems. Doing so now is a great way to ensure HVAC performance in the winter months to come, and a must for avoiding the overloaded schedules and delayed work orders of peak HVAC season.

Additional benefits of proactive HVAC maintenance, particularly for older homes, include reduced utility costs, a lower risk of unexpected breakdowns, better air quality, and more efficient energy usage. Readers who would like to learn more about proactive HVAC inspections and replacements for older and newer HVAC systems alike can do so by visiting Go Green's website or contacting the company directly.

About Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning

Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning is an Arvada-based HVAC company focused on top-rate service, technical precision, and long-term value. Recognized as a Gold Star Award Winner and maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Colorado, Go Green is NATE Certified and committed to honest pricing and customer satisfaction.

