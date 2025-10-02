Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Acceleware® Ltd. (TSXV: AXE) ("Acceleware" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9th in Toronto. Acceleware is a leading innovator of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) power-to-heat technologies targeting process heat for critical minerals, amine regeneration for carbon capture and other applications, and enhanced oil production.

The Cantech Investment Conference brings together Canada's leading technology companies, emerging startups and members of the investment community. The conference provides a key forum for discussion on sector trends, growth strategies and market opportunities. Acceleware will be providing a pitch presentation as well as attending targeted meetings with potential investors, where the Company's EM Powered Heat platform will be showcased.

"This is a great opportunity to meet new and existing investors, tell our story and build some excitement around AXE," said Geoff Clark, Chief Executive Officer. "Our attendance aligns with our strategic plan to focus on improving economics and production outcomes for heavy oil extraction, critical minerals drying, and carbon capture to drive meaningful revenue growth."

Presentation Details

Event: 2025 Cantech Letter Investment Conference

2025 Cantech Letter Investment Conference Speaker: Geoff Clark, CEO, Acceleware

Geoff Clark, CEO, Acceleware Time & Track: Thu, Oct 9, 2:00-2:30 PM - Track 3

About Acceleware

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic heating company with cutting-edge RF power-to-heat solutions for large industrial applications. The Company's technologies provide an opportunity to electrify and decarbonize industrial process heat applications while reducing costs.

The Company is working to use its patented and field proven Clean Tech Inverter to materially improve the efficiency of amine regeneration, and has partnered with a consortium of world-class potash partners seeking to decarbonize drying of potash ore and other critical minerals. Acceleware is actively developing other process heat applications and partnerships for RF heating.

Acceleware's RF XL is a patented low-cost, low-carbon RF thermal enhanced oil production technology for heavy oil that is materially different from any enhanced recovery technique used today.

Acceleware is a public company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "AXE".

About The Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology and diversified industries investment event, provides emerging companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities. For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

