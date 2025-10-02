Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has received three proposals for solar parks totaling 105.6 MW, all without subsidies or concessions.Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has received expressions of interest from three companies looking to construct three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 105.6 MW. The first expression of interest covers a 70 MW solar park proposed by Green Volt in the southern municipality of Memaliaj, the second is a 30 MW solar facility planned by Armen Solar in the southwestern municipality of Selenicë and the third is a 5.6 MW site proposed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...