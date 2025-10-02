The announcement comes in tandem with the UK and European launch of the Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice available to the public from October 2nd

Hyperice, the global leader in high-performance wellness technology, today announced Dutch international and Liverpool FC Defender and Captain Virgil van Dijk as its newest athlete ambassador.

As a regular user of Hyperice products having used Normatec for his post-match recovery for years van Dijk has partnered with the brand to highlight the importance of recovery and performance innovation.

The announcement coincides with the UK and European launch of the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot the wearable and mobile innovation designed to accelerate warm-up and recovery used by the world's top athletes including van Dijk, Sha'Carri Richardson, Jayden Daniels, and more available to consumers for the first time in the UK, Europe and Canada from October 2nd.

As a regular user of Hyperice products having used Normatec for his post-match recovery for years van Dijk has partnered with the brand to highlight the importance of recovery and performance innovation. With the physical demands of playing in the Premier League and Champions League, managing fatigue, reducing muscle soreness, and optimising readiness between matches, Hyperice is crucial to sustaining peak performance.

Compression therapy, heat, percussion massage and targeted recovery tools have become essential for players competing at the highest level, and Hyperice is leading the way in delivering these solutions.

The Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice is a groundbreaking innovation that combines heat and Normatec dynamic air compression, redefining how athletes prepare and recover. The Hyperboot provides a fully mobile, high-top solution that supports footballers and athletes at every stage of their journey, helping them through long travel days, pre-match warm-ups, and enabling them to perform at the highest level.

"Virgil is a world-class athlete who embodies resilience and leadership at the highest level of sport," said Steph Smith, VP of Marketing at Hyperice. "As we bring the Hyperboot to the UK and Europe, his dedication to football and relentless pursuit of excellence both on and off the pitch make him the perfect partner to showcase the power of innovation in recovery and performance."

Commenting on the partnership, Virgil van Dijk said: "Recovery is such an important part of my routine, and Hyperice products have always been at the centre of it. I've been an avid user of the Normatec boots for years, often using them post-match and training."

"The Hyperboot has been a real advancement in performance technology, particularly being able to walk around whilst starting the warm-up process before a training session or match. It's become an extension of the routine I've had for years using products like Normatec to help ensure I'm always at my best," said van Dijk. "For me, warm up and recovery are just as important as the training itself, so I'm proud to work with Hyperice and use the best products to help me stay at the top of my game."

The Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice will be available in the UK and Europe at nike.com and hyperice.com for €749.99/ £699.99, as well as Canada at hyperice.com for CA$1199.00.

Notes to Editors

About the Hyperboot

Nike and Hyperice have taken warm-up and recovery to the next level with the Hyperboot, a wearable and mobile footwear innovation designed to help athletes perform at their best throughout training and competition.

The Hyperboot contains a system of dual-air bladders that deliver sequential compression patterns and are bonded to thermally efficient heating elements that evenly distribute heat throughout the shoe's entire upper. This combination, enabled by Hyperice's Normatec line and the brand's HyperHeat technology, is designed to drive heat deep into the muscle and tissue in the foot and ankle, helping athletes move, perform and recover faster.

The Hyperboot will be released on 2 October in the UK and Europe and will retail for €749.99/ £699.99. The Hyperboot will be available at nike.com, hyperice.com and for try-on at Nike House of Innovation Paris and Nike Oxford Circus.

About Hyperice

Hyperice, the global leader in high-performance wellness technology, is a technology-driven company with a giant mission: to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specialising in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), contrast therapy (Hyperice X), and Hyperboot collaboration with Nike.

Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all, from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognised as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and a TIME Best Inventions winner, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physiotherapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. For more information, visit hyperice.com.

About Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is a Dutch professional footballer who captains Liverpool Football Club and the Netherlands national team. The centre back is considered one of the best defenders in the game and has won the Premier League twice with Liverpool as well as the Champions League. Before joining Liverpool, he played for Southampton, Celtic and FC Groningen.

