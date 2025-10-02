Blend360 Launches Agentic AI Foundry, BlendX, to Deliver Sophisticated AI Implementations on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Pragmatic framework and tools of reusable components, accelerators and orchestration that transforms months of development into days with actual code and components

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a Global AI Services company, today announced BlendX, Blend's Agentic AI Foundry for Enterprises that accelerates the delivery of production-ready AI solutions on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. Embedded within Blend360's AI services, BlendX empowers organizations to rapidly develop and deploy Agentic AI solutions through reusable components, pre-built accelerators, and enterprise-grade orchestration-transforming months of development into days.

"BlendX represents a pragmatic approach to agentic AI by delivering actual code and components rather than another opaque platform," said Rob Fuller, Chief Solutions Officer at Blend360. "We focus on getting enterprises to production with battle-tested solutions that work immediately. Every component has been proven in real deployments, not theoretical use cases."

BlendX enhances Blend360's ability to deliver sophisticated AI implementations on Snowflake, leveraging Snowflake Cortex AI , by providing organizations with proven and repeatable components and proven patterns. This approach addresses the fundamental challenge enterprises face: moving from AI experimentation to production without months of architectural decisions and integration complexity.

A critical differentiator is BlendX's ability to provide secure enterprise alternatives to ungoverned consumer AI tools-all within your Snowflake security perimeter. The foundry enables citizen developers and business users to access AI capabilities easily within secure environments, preventing the data leakage risks of employees using unauthorized tools.

"Enterprises using Snowflake want to build useful AI applications without impacting security or governance," said Baris Gultekin, Vice President of AI, Snowflake. "BlendX delivers on this promise by providing production-ready agentic AI components that run natively on Snowflake, leveraging Cortex AI, Snowpark Container Services, and our built-in observability through Snowsight. Blend360's integration work has the potential to remove months of complexity for our joint customers. This is the future of enterprise AI: proven components, transparent architecture, and no required data movement outside the secure perimeter."

BlendX has already accelerated value delivery for Fortune 500 clients:

A media company achieved 40% faster HR conversational interface deployment, scaling support without adding headcount

Retail enterprises reduced demand forecasting implementation timelines by 90% with autonomous competitive intelligence

Financial services firms now complete 10-K analysis in minutes instead of days

"In today's market, enterprises don't need more AI experiments-they need production systems that deliver measurable business value," said Oz Dogan, Blend360 President and Co-Founder. "BlendX enables us to take our clients from concept to deployment in weeks, not months, while ensuring they maintain complete ownership and control of their AI capabilities. This isn't about vendor lock-in; it's about accelerating our clients' competitive advantage."

Unlike traditional platforms requiring annual licenses, BlendX provides transparency where clients see every component, own all code, and can swap frameworks as needed. The Snowflake-native approach leverages existing infrastructure investments while maintaining enterprise security boundaries.

Currently available exclusively through Blend360's services engagements, BlendX enables clients to realize value from AI services on accelerated timelines.

About Blend360

Blend is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272514/Blend360.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787667/BlendX_Agentic_AI_Foundry_for_Enterprises.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blend360-launches-agentic-ai-foundry-blendx-to-deliver-sophisticated-ai-implementations-on-snowflake-ai-data-cloud-302573440.html