Zifo Technologies: Zifo Executive: Biopharma Grapples with AI Anxiety and Tech Obsolescence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, a pervasive 'AI anxiety' is holding back a significant portion of the biopharma industry, a worry that is directly linked to the need for a clear return on investment, according to Margaret Difilippo, Zifo's Head of Commercial in North America.

This executive-level concern is proving to be more of a barrier to innovation than technological limitations themselves, creating a critical need to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI and a cautious scientific community.

According to Margaret, the hesitation to adopt new technologies, from AI to established systems like LIMS and ELN, also stems from a fear of business disruption and high costs. "The single greatest fear is the risk of introducing errors into a regulatory process," she noted, explaining how this anxiety leads some companies to delay critical tech upgrades for a decade or more.

She points to a divide between generations of scientists. While a new cohort of scientists, fluent in computational biology and data science, are readily embracing these tools, more experienced scientists often resist change unless they are shown a clear value proposition - which is a fair ask. She argues that the entire organization shares the responsibility for rolling out new technology.

She also highlighted the underlying power dynamic between scientific teams and their IT counterparts. Historically, IT has been seen as a support function, but the digital transformation in science-focused industries requires a shift toward a collaborative partnership. According to Margaret, both sides need to take shared ownership of technological success. Scientists must articulate their needs and be open to change, while the informatics department must evolve from simply maintaining infrastructure to actively enabling scientific innovation.

Looking ahead, Margaret is optimistic that the current 'AI hype' will settle, allowing companies to focus on a more practical approach. The key to overcoming widespread anxiety, she believes, is moving from a 'wait-and-see' mindset to proactive education and enablement. By helping employees understand that AI is a tool for efficiency, not a threat to their jobs, organizations can unlock its transformative potential and drive better science.

