02.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
Zifo Technologies: Zifo Executive: Biopharma Grapples with AI Anxiety and Tech Obsolescence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, a pervasive 'AI anxiety' is holding back a significant portion of the biopharma industry, a worry that is directly linked to the need for a clear return on investment, according to Margaret Difilippo, Zifo's Head of Commercial in North America.

Margaret Difilippo, Zifo's Head of Commercial in North America, brings 35 years of Biopharma experience to address AI anxiety and the balance between scientific and IT teams.

This executive-level concern is proving to be more of a barrier to innovation than technological limitations themselves, creating a critical need to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI and a cautious scientific community.

According to Margaret, the hesitation to adopt new technologies, from AI to established systems like LIMS and ELN, also stems from a fear of business disruption and high costs. "The single greatest fear is the risk of introducing errors into a regulatory process," she noted, explaining how this anxiety leads some companies to delay critical tech upgrades for a decade or more.

She points to a divide between generations of scientists. While a new cohort of scientists, fluent in computational biology and data science, are readily embracing these tools, more experienced scientists often resist change unless they are shown a clear value proposition - which is a fair ask. She argues that the entire organization shares the responsibility for rolling out new technology.

She also highlighted the underlying power dynamic between scientific teams and their IT counterparts. Historically, IT has been seen as a support function, but the digital transformation in science-focused industries requires a shift toward a collaborative partnership. According to Margaret, both sides need to take shared ownership of technological success. Scientists must articulate their needs and be open to change, while the informatics department must evolve from simply maintaining infrastructure to actively enabling scientific innovation.

Looking ahead, Margaret is optimistic that the current 'AI hype' will settle, allowing companies to focus on a more practical approach. The key to overcoming widespread anxiety, she believes, is moving from a 'wait-and-see' mindset to proactive education and enablement. By helping employees understand that AI is a tool for efficiency, not a threat to their jobs, organizations can unlock its transformative potential and drive better science.

To read the viewpoint, please visit: https://zifornd.com/blogs/interview-tackling-ai-anxiety-and-technology-obsolescence-to-drive-better-science/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve various industries, including pharma, biotech, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. For more information, visit https://www.zifornd.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787742/Margaret_Difilippo_Zifo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Zifo_Technologies_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zifo-executive-biopharma-grapples-with-ai-anxiety-and-tech-obsolescence-302573511.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
