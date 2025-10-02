Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Appoints Nick Stengle as CEO

Proven Executive Brings Extensive Experience in Senior Living, Healthcare, and Hospitality and Track Record of Driving Durable, Sustainable Operational Excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Nick Stengle as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Brookdale Board of Directors, effective October 6, 2025. Mr. Stengle succeeds Denise W. Warren, who served as Interim CEO since April of 2025 and who will resume her role as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Stengle, whose appointment is the result of a comprehensive search led by the Board's Search Committee, brings to Brookdale a deep understanding of the senior living, healthcare, and hospitality industries with extensive leadership and operations experience, including in multi-site, geographically dispersed healthcare settings. Since 2022, he has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Gentiva, a leading provider of hospice, palliative, and home health services with over 12,000 associates and approximately 550 locations across 38 states. Prior to that, Mr. Stengle served as EVP and Chief Operating Officer for Sunrise Senior Living where he led all community operations, sales, marketing, and clinical operations for approximately 250 communities, providing care to over 20,000 residents. Additionally, during his 11-year career with the United States Air Force, Mr. Stengle served in a variety of leadership positions, including as a Top Gun Instructor Pilot, Combat Fighter Pilot, Flight Commander, and Deputy Director of Operations - experience that shaped his disciplined, mission-driven, collaborative leadership style.

"While I have enjoyed my time as Interim CEO, I am confident Nick has the strategic acumen, vision, and leadership skills to build on our strong momentum at this pivotal point in Brookdale's history," said Ms. Warren. "His impressive track record of driving durable operational performance while building a culture of teamwork, excellence, and accountability uniquely positions him to ensure the Company thrives by continuing to provide high quality care and experiences for our residents and our associates, with emphasis on growing our Adjusted EBITDA and unlocking the significant amount of intrinsic value in Brookdale."

"I've long respected Brookdale as a leading senior living operator, and it is an honor to join this talented team," said Mr. Stengle. "Brookdale has a strong foundation in place with compelling long-term growth drivers, and I believe the Company is well positioned to extend its leadership position in the industry as we enter the next chapter and capitalize on attractive industry demographics. I look forward to building on the Company's recent success and to capturing the significant opportunities ahead to drive shareholder value."

With the addition of Mr. Stengle, the Brookdale Board will be comprised of nine highly-qualified directors with complementary and relevant skillsets, eight of whom will be independent.

About Nick Stengle

Mr. Stengle joins Brookdale from Gentiva, a leading provider of end-of-life care, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Previously in his career, he had served as EVP and Chief Operating Officer for Kindred at Home, Gentiva's predecessor company. In between his two stints at Gentiva, Mr. Stengle served as EVP and Chief Operating Officer for Sunrise Senior Living, a senior living services provider with approximately 250 communities in the United States and Canada. During his career, Mr. Stengle led major transformation projects as a member of the portfolio operations team at global investment firm TPG Capital. He also led North American Operations for HMSHost International with more than 30,000 employees and hospitality operations in 84 airports and 105 motorway travel plazas. Before that, he served as VP of Global Operations for Marriott International and was a project leader for the Boston Consulting Group, where he led engagements focused on strategic growth, operational process improvement, pricing strategy, and organizational design.

Mr. Stengle served 11 years in the United States Air Force, holding multiple positions during his service, including as a Top Gun Instructor Pilot, Combat Fighter Pilot, Flight Commander, and Deputy Director of Operations after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy with academic and military honors. Mr. Stengle holds an MBA from Touro University.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 623 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 57,000 residents as of September 30, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook at facebook.com/brookdaleseniorliving or YouTube at youtube.com/BrookdaleLiving.

