Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID Basic Market: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced changes to its executive and senior leadership. Addam Taussig has joined Touchmark as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and will lead all business development and sales functions. Tesula Stewart, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, has stepped down from her role at Touchmark to pursue consulting and public service. Steve Schaefer joined Touchmark as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer in August 2025 and has assumed the Credit Administration leadership responsibilities with Stewart's departure. Chuck Shaw joined Touchmark in May 2025 and has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Senior Risk Management Officer assuming all risk management and compliance functions for Touchmark.

Robert "Bobby" Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark National Bank, commented, "The addition of Addam Taussig, Steve Schaefer and Chuck Shaw strengthen Touchmark's business development, sales, credit administration, compliance and risk management capabilities and establish the foundation for future success. The addition of Taussig will provide the leadership and focus needed to improve Touchmark's loan and deposit growth strategies for the future." He added, "We continue to recruit key team members to Touchmark as we strengthen our team and address regulatory concerns raised from the OCC's Formal Agreement. We also thank Tesula Stewart for her four years of contributions to Touchmark and wish her success in her future endeavors."

Addam Taussig has over 30 years of commercial banking leadership experience from large to mid-size regional banks in the Atlanta MSA. Taussig was most recently serving as a Corporate Banking Executive in Atlanta for Regions Bank and responsible for delivering financial solutions to middle-market companies up to $2 billion in revenue and mentoring new associates. Prior to Regions, Taussig was the Senior Vice President in Commercial Banking for Bank of America and Senior Vice President in Middle Market Banking for Truist Bank.

Steve Schaefer has over 27 years of diverse credit administration experience from community banks to larger regional banks. Prior to Touchmark, Schaefer was serving as Portfolio Manager for First Horizon Bank and managing a loan portfolio totaling $350 million. Prior to First Horizon, Schaefer was the Vice President and Credit Services Manager for Cadence Bank and formerly the Vice President and Loss Share Reporting Manager for State Bank & Trust.

Chuck Shaw has over 35 years of BSA, regulatory compliance and risk management experience with community banks. Prior to Touchmark, Shaw was serving as Senior Vice President and BSA Officer for The Piedmont Bank and responsible for their BSA program. Prior to Piedmont, Shaw served as Senior Vice President and Compliance Officer for Cornerstone Bank and Georgia Commerce Bank.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc., and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of June 30, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $426 million and total shareholders' equity of $73 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

