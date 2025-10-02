Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867474 | ISIN: US7841171033 | Ticker-Symbol: SI3
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 15:55
71,50 Euro
+0,70 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,5072,5016:32
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEI Investments Company: SEI Announces Strategic Partnership with Graphene

SEI Wealth Platform to Drive Growth for U.K. Wealth Infrastructure Provider, Strategic Investment Opens Access to Different Part of Market

LONDON and OAKS, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced a strategic partnership between SEI Investments (Europe) Limited (SIEL) and Graphene, a U.K.-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, to power the growth of Graphene's offering for wealth managers, family offices, and independent financial advisers. Additionally, SEI Ventures Inc., SEI's venture capital program based in the U.S., made a strategic investment in Graphene.

Graphene will adopt the SEI Wealth PlatformSM to provide clients with a fully integrated wealth management infrastructure, allowing firms of any size to access institutional-grade operations and technology with the flexibility to build, own, and manage their own data-driven platforms, while also benefiting from a faster onboarding experience.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Jim London, CEO of SEI Investments (Europe) Limited, said:

"We are excited to partner with Graphene to provide their clients seamless access to SEI's comprehensive suite of integrated technology, operations, and data solutions. By combining our platform capabilities with Graphene's secure digital infrastructure, we are empowering wealth managers of all sizes with a strong operational foundation that allows them to remain focused on developing innovative strategies that drive growth and enhance customer outcomes."

Kevin Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphene, added:

"Most independent wealth managers operate on platforms they don't control, limiting their ability to scale, differentiate, or capture the full economic value of their businesses. Graphene exists to change that. Our embedded infrastructure model gives firms true ownership of their technology and platform experience-without the complexity, cost, or risk of building and maintaining it themselves.

"Working strategically with SEI adds the scale and depth to move faster and give our firms access to institutional-grade services that materially enhance their overall proposition. Together, we're enabling independent firms to deliver stronger outcomes for clients while building more scalable and sustainable businesses."

In addition to SIEL's strategic partnership with Graphene, SEI Ventures Inc. made a strategic investment in the infrastructure provider. SEI Ventures is SEI's venture capital program based in the U.S. that focuses on creating new, sustainable growth engines by exploring the emerging frontiers of wealth and its impact. In early 2025, SEI Ventures also made an investment in Ctrl Alt, a leading tokenization platform.

Alex Cochand, Director of the SEI Venture Studio, said:

"As wealth management demands increasingly grow complex and the fintech landscape accelerates its exploration of frontier technologies, we're making strategic investments in companies that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. As we imagine new growth engines for SEI, Graphene unlocks access to a different part of the market and data-driven solutions that enable wealth managers and advisers to compete and thrive."

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

Amelia Graham

SEI

Vested

+1 610-676-4191

+44 (0)7393 477 057

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.