SEI Investments Company: SEI Announces Strategic Partnership with Graphene

SEI Wealth Platform to Drive Growth for U.K. Wealth Infrastructure Provider, Strategic Investment Opens Access to Different Part of Market

LONDON and OAKS, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced a strategic partnership between SEI Investments (Europe) Limited (SIEL) and Graphene, a U.K.-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, to power the growth of Graphene's offering for wealth managers, family offices, and independent financial advisers. Additionally, SEI Ventures Inc., SEI's venture capital program based in the U.S., made a strategic investment in Graphene.

Graphene will adopt the SEI Wealth PlatformSM to provide clients with a fully integrated wealth management infrastructure, allowing firms of any size to access institutional-grade operations and technology with the flexibility to build, own, and manage their own data-driven platforms, while also benefiting from a faster onboarding experience.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Jim London, CEO of SEI Investments (Europe) Limited, said:

"We are excited to partner with Graphene to provide their clients seamless access to SEI's comprehensive suite of integrated technology, operations, and data solutions. By combining our platform capabilities with Graphene's secure digital infrastructure, we are empowering wealth managers of all sizes with a strong operational foundation that allows them to remain focused on developing innovative strategies that drive growth and enhance customer outcomes."

Kevin Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphene, added:

"Most independent wealth managers operate on platforms they don't control, limiting their ability to scale, differentiate, or capture the full economic value of their businesses. Graphene exists to change that. Our embedded infrastructure model gives firms true ownership of their technology and platform experience-without the complexity, cost, or risk of building and maintaining it themselves.

"Working strategically with SEI adds the scale and depth to move faster and give our firms access to institutional-grade services that materially enhance their overall proposition. Together, we're enabling independent firms to deliver stronger outcomes for clients while building more scalable and sustainable businesses."

In addition to SIEL's strategic partnership with Graphene, SEI Ventures Inc. made a strategic investment in the infrastructure provider. SEI Ventures is SEI's venture capital program based in the U.S. that focuses on creating new, sustainable growth engines by exploring the emerging frontiers of wealth and its impact. In early 2025, SEI Ventures also made an investment in Ctrl Alt, a leading tokenization platform.

Alex Cochand, Director of the SEI Venture Studio, said:

"As wealth management demands increasingly grow complex and the fintech landscape accelerates its exploration of frontier technologies, we're making strategic investments in companies that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. As we imagine new growth engines for SEI, Graphene unlocks access to a different part of the market and data-driven solutions that enable wealth managers and advisers to compete and thrive."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

