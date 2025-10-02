WeRide Inc.: WeRide Launches Robotaxi and Robobus Pilots in Ras Al Khaimah, Expanding Into Third UAE Emirate

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the launch of Robotaxi GXR and Robobus pilot operations in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA).

This represents WeRide's first deployment in Ras Al Khaimah and its expansion into a third emirate in the UAE. The pilot integrates WeRide's autonomous vehicles (AVs) into Ras Al Khaimah's public transport system, laying the foundation for broader commercialization across the country. As the sole partner selected for the emirate's smart mobility strategy, WeRide is also the first and only AV company with active operations in Ras Al Khaimah.

The launch was marked by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah becoming the first passenger to ride the WeRide Robobus on public roads. He was joined by Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, and H.E. Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Alblooshi, Director General of RAKTA - underlining strong China-UAE collaboration in next-generation transport.





From right: H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and Zhang Yiming, Chinese ambassador to the UAE, riding WeRide's Robobus

Starting today, WeRide's Robobus will operate across nine stops on Al Marjan Island, a fast-growing tourism and lifestyle hub in Ras Al Khaimah. Routes will connect hotels, resorts, and landmarks, including the Mövenpick Resort, Hampton by Hilton, and Pullman Hotel, with plans to extend into Mina Island. In parallel, the Robotaxi GXR will serve the city center of Ras Al Khaimah, expanding autonomous mobility beyond tourism areas into the daily lives of residents.

Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in early 2026 as part of RAKTA's public transport system. Passengers will be able to book Robotaxi rides and track Robobus locations via RAKTA's digital mobility app. Services will start with a safety officer onboard, with fully driverless operations planned for a later phase pending regulatory approval.

This launch marks a key milestone in RAKTA's Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2030, which aims to integrate multiple transport modes into the existing mobility network while advancing sustainability. As part of this plan, RAKTA is developing a regulatory framework for the autonomous mobility sector in line with international best practices and building local capacity to oversee its implementation.

To strengthen collaboration, WeRide also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RAKTA during the launch ceremony, covering the provision of advanced technical solutions, operational support, and training to ensure the safe and efficient deployment of AVs in Ras Al Khaimah. Signed by H.E. Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Alblooshi, Director General of RAKTA, and Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International of WeRide, the MoU sets the stage for future commercial operations and the broader integration of WeRide's AVs into the emirate's transport network.

The pilot operations and MoU signing follow His Highness Sheikh Saud's visit to WeRide's headquarters in Guangzhou last November.

Often called the "Las Vegas of the Middle East", Ras Al Khaimah is accelerating its tourism push, particularly on Al Marjan Island, which will host the Middle East's first casino. Through its partnership with RAKTA, WeRide is supporting Ras Al Khaimah's vision for autonomous transport by enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity, and assisting in the development of protocols and operational standards for the wider deployment of AVs in the city.

