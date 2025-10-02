Publicis Groupe S.A.: Deepti Velury named CEO Publicis Global Production As Group Further Accelerates on Intelligent Creativity

Deepti Velury named CEO Publicis Global Production

As Group Further Accelerates on Intelligent Creativity

October 2nd, 2025 - Paris - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces the appointment of Deepti Velury as CEO of Global Production. In this newly created role, Velury will oversee all of the Groupe's production capabilities, spanning global content studios, proprietary AI technology platforms, including GenAI partnerships and global production hubs.

At a time when it's never been cheaper or easier to produce content en masse, brands are finding themselves submerged in creative assets without knowing what performs with audiences or drives real business outcomes. Thanks to the Groupe's advanced content capabilities and Connected Identity data, Deepti will work to provide clients with personalised, scalable content across multiple audiences and channels, that perfoms predictively and is truly measurable.

Working with the existing management team, who have already propelled Publicis Production into data-led content capabilities, she will leverage the full power of Leona, an end-to-end agentic AI content engine with Connected Identity and audiences at its core, powering intelligent content across Paid Earned Shared and Owned channels.

Most recently Chief Technology & Transformation Officer at Epsilon, focusing on audience strategy and Connected Identity solutions, Velury brings deep expertise across production, data, and consulting. She was previously Chair and Chief Operating Officer at Tag, where she led transformative technology initiatives globally.

In this new role Velury will leverage her extensive understanding of identity-led data solutions to further enhance Publicis Production's capabilities and accelerate innovation across its global network.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO Publicis Groupe commented: « As AI changes the rules of traditional production, today every client can access content, in a faster, cheaper, better way. But what they really need if they want to deliver business outcomes is the right content that is consistent across platforms, respects brand values, is highly personalised, instantly scaleable, and truly measurable.

That's exactly what Publicis is uniquely positioned to deliver, thanks to our ability toconnect our best-in-class identity data, AI agents and proprietary technology with our production platforms and studios. It's how we're building a Category of One for Publicis, and why our production activities, the industry's largest, are growing double digits.

With her deep tech knowledge, expertise in data and craft, along with her recent experience at Epsilon, I have no doubt that Deepti is the right leader to take production at Publicis to even greater heights. »

