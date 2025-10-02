Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869561 | ISIN: US91324P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: UNH
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 16:34
297,30 Euro
+0,17 % +0,50
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
297,30297,6516:36
297,35297,6516:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pennant Group, Inc.: Pennant Completes Purchase of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama Operations from UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys

EAGLE, Idaho, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announced today that on October 1, 2025, it acquired certain operations from UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UnitedHealth"). The operations were divested pursuant to UnitedHealth's and Amedisys Inc.'s ("Amedisys") antitrust settlement with the United States Justice Department.

Pennant is purchasing divested home health, hospice, and personal care services in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama for a combined purchase price of $146.5 million. The asset package includes 54 locations.

The acquired agencies are primarily located in Tennessee, a certificate of need state. Approximately two-thirds of the revenue is connected to home health and one-third to hospice. Pennant and UnitedHealth have a transition services agreement in place to facilitate a smooth transition, and Pennant has prepared throughout 2025 to execute on the transaction.

"This marks an exciting new chapter in Pennant's growth journey," said Brent Guerisoli, Pennant's Chief Executive Officer. "Entering the Southeast is a strategic move for us, and we do so from a position of strength, building on proven leadership, operational excellence, and a clear vision for the future. This acquisition opens the door for emerging leaders in this new region to grow within Pennant's innovative platform."

"We are pleased to welcome these exceptional teams into the Pennant family," said John Gochnour, Pennant's Chief Operating Officer. "They are among the leading operators in our industries, and their commitment to clinical excellence and deep local ties to the region make this an exciting combination. We look forward to bringing these agencies into our portfolio and bringing the Pennant operating model to the Southeast United States."

Mr. Guerisoli reiterated that Pennant will continue to pursue opportunities for growth in the home health, hospice and senior living industries, targeting strategic and underperforming operations of all sizes.

Pennant was advised on legal matters by Robinson & Cole LLP and Paul Hastings LLP, with Truist Securities serving as financial advisor on the transaction.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.