Parsons Corporation: Parsons Acquires Applied Sciences Consulting, Inc.

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced it has acquired Applied Sciences Consulting, Inc., a Florida-based engineering firm that specializes in water and stormwater solutions for cities, counties, and water management districts across the state.

Founded in 2005, Applied Sciences is based in Tampa, Florida, and works closely with agencies across Florida to deliver solutions that protect and advance the region's water infrastructure resilience. The acquisition expands Parsons' water expertise, strengthens its presence in Florida, and is consistent with the company's strategy of completing accretive acquisitions with revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of at least 10%. The acquisition was an all-cash transaction. Applied Sciences will be integrated into Parsons' North America Infrastructure business unit.

"Parsons is an industry leader in the water sector, having transformed some of the world's most complex water and wastewater projects through advanced processes, facilities, and technologies. Especially as Florida continues to make significant investments to enhance the state's water infrastructure, this acquisition expands our global expertise and our ability to advance community health and development in the Southeast and across the United States," said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer of Parsons Corporation. "Applied Sciences expertise, strong client relationships, and talented professionals will allow us to continue delivering results for the communities we serve. I look forward to welcoming the Applied Sciences team into Parsons."

Florida has committed billions to water infrastructure, resilience, and quality, with further backing from federal programs. These investments position the state for long-term environmental stability and economic growth by helping communities reduce risk, secure water supply, and protect critical coastal assets. Parsons' acquisition of Applied Sciences enhances the company's ability to partner with Florida communities on delivering innovative solutions for their resiliency challenges, while expanding those capabilities to new and existing clients around the world.

"When I founded Applied Sciences 20 years ago, I believed that engineering-done right-could help cities and counties solve their toughest challenges and build stronger, more resilient communities. That belief has guided our work ever since, particularly in areas like flood resilience, where the stakes are high and innovation is essential," said Elie Araj, founder and president of Applied Sciences, "As we join Parsons, we're stepping into a future where our impact can scale both nationally and globally. Together, we'll bring our expertise to a broader audience, offer our clients even greater resources, open up exciting new opportunities for our people, and help communities everywhere meet the infrastructure challenges ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built-and even more energized by what's next."

Morrissey Goodale advised Applied Sciences in this transaction.

