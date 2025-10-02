Q2 Metals Corp: Q2 Metals Appoints Simon Gaivin as Vice President - ESG, Cisco Lithium Project Named as Finalist for Discovery of the Year by AEMQ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Gaivin as Vice President, Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"). Mr. Gaivin will oversee the Company's ESG activities, including Environment, Community and First Nation relations and partnerships.





Mr. Gaivin joined Q2 Metals in November 2024 and has played a pivotal role in strengthening relationships with community stakeholders, including First Nations and the town of Matagami, while supporting operational planning and permitting processes. His leadership and commitment to collaboration have made him an invaluable member of the Q2 Metals team.

As Vice President, ESG, Mr. Gaivin is spearheading Q2 Metals' ECOLOGO® UL 2723 certification process, a rigorous third-party standard that recognizes environmental and social responsibility in mineral exploration. Achieving this certification demonstrates the Company's commitment to minimizing environmental impact, engaging meaningfully with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders, and embedding ESG best practices across all stages of exploration.

Alicia Milne, Q2 Metals President and CEO, commented, "ESG has been a core value of Q2 since our inception, and appointing a leader from the Abitibi community reflects our deep commitment to not only the region itself but to Quebec and Canada. Over the past year, Simon has distinguished himself as an exemplary ambassador for the Company and as we continue to rapidly advance the Cisco Project, his role in guiding our community relations efforts has naturally evolved. Simon is a vital member of our team, and with his determination, creativity, and transparency, he will continue to strengthen our relationships as we work toward our shared goals."

Simon Gaivin, Q2 Metals Vice President, ESG, said, "I am thrilled to have an expanded role with Q2 Metals, a company whose corporate values align perfectly with my own. I am passionate about building a sustainable operation that empowers local communities and fosters circular economies to protect and preserve the environment for future generations, particularly as a long-time resident of the area. I look forward to collaborating with Q2's driven and dynamic team to establish a global benchmark through the Cisco Lithium Project and across the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region."

About Simon Gaivin

Simon brings over 20 years of experience in community relations, regional development, and partnership management. His collaborative leadership, deep understanding of territorial dynamics, and strategic approach to social and economic issues make him a key player in advancing sustainable development and stakeholder engagement.

With a strong track record in institutional representation, community mobilization, and stakeholder consultation, Simon has held strategic positions with major regional organizations, including as Director of the UQAT Foundation and Alumni Association and as a contributor to the Regional Conference of Elected Officials of Abitibi-Témiscamingue. He also owned Le St-Honoré, a bakery, pâtisserie, and restaurant that quickly became a local landmark in Rouyn-Noranda. This experience rooted him deeply in the regional economy and in creating vibrant, attractive communities.

Deeply connected to local realities and recognized for his ability to build bridges between economic, political, and community spheres, Simon maintains close relationships with First Nations and local stakeholders.

As Vice-President of ESG, Simon leverages his expertise and extensive network to advance the company's environmental, social, and governance priorities, driving responsible, sustainable, and community-centered mining development. His inclusive approach and nuanced understanding of social acceptability and energy transition issues strengthen Q2 Metals' capacity to create shared value.

Finalist - Discovery of the Year

Q2 is proud to announce that the Cisco Lithium Project has been recognized by the Association de l'exploration minière du Québec ("AEMQ") as a finalist for the Discovery of the Year. The award will be announced at the upcoming XPLOR 2025 conference in Montreal, October 27-30.

The Company will attend the XLPOR 2025 conference, and attendees of the show can meet the team, learn more about Q2 Metals and the Cisco Lithium Project at booth #68.

Upcoming Events

Q2 is attending the following conferences and events:

Investissement Quebec

Critical and Strategic Minerals Trade Mission South Korea & Japan September 29 - October 3, 2025 The Hidden Gems Conference New York, NY October 20 - 21, 2025 IMARC Sydney, Australia October 21 - 23, 2025 XPLOR Montreal QC October 27 - 30, 2025

ABOUT AEMQ

Founded in 1975 under the initial name of the Prospectors Association of Quebec, the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association aims to stimulate mineral exploration in Quebec and support the development of Quebec mining entrepreneurship.

The non-profit organization now brings together 1,100 individual members (prospectors, geologists, geophysicists, brokers, tax specialists, lawyers, etc.) and 180 corporate members (junior and major mineral exploration companies, mining companies, geological and geophysical consulting firms, drilling companies, service companies, equipment manufacturers, etc.).

ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

Cisco is comprised of 801 claims, totaling 41,253 hectares, with the main mineralized zone just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, which transects the Project and leads to the Town of Matagami, rail head of the Canadian National Railway, approximately 150 km to the south.

The Cisco Project has district-scale potential with an initial Exploration Target estimating a range of potential lithium mineralization of 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li 2 O, based only on the first 40 holes drilled. It is noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate and define a Mineral Resource, as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

Drill testing continues with mineralization open at depth and along strike with potential for expansion at the Cisco Mineralized Zone. The 2025 Exploration Program is ongoing, with rolling assay results anticipated in the coming weeks and months as the Company works towards an initial mineral resource estimate.

