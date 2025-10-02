Greif, Inc.: Greif Completes Sale of Timberlands Business

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of its timberlands business to Molpus Woodlands Group, on behalf of clients, for approximately $462 million after adjustments.

"The closing of this sale reinforces the commitment of Greif to pursue the highest return on invested capital across our portfolio." said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. "Combined with the recently completed sale of our containerboard business, these cash proceeds are expected to put our leverage ratio below 1.2x, strengthening our balance sheet and providing significant interest savings heading into fiscal 2026."

Perella Weinberg served as exclusive adviser to Greif during the transaction.

About Greif, Inc.

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in 40 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials - and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Integrated Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to statements about future expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results, trends or guidance and statements of outlook. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations and other information currently available to management. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, whether expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include those described in its Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This release reflects management's views as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Greif undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

