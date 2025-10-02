Fitell Corporation Completes Purchase of 216.8 million PUMP Tokens to its Digital Asset Treasury

Taren Point, Australia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) ("Fitell" or the "Company") today announced that it has purchased and allocated to its corporate treasury 216.8 million Pump.fun (PUMP) tokens, the native token powering the Pump.fun launchpad on Solana. This transaction represents the Company's first direct purchase of PUMP tokens and reflects its continued strategic expansion within the Solana ecosystem.

On October 1, 2025, Fitell purchased approximately 216.8 million PUMP tokens for a total amount of $1.5 million.

"We again moved promptly from decision to execution," said Sam Lu, Chief Executive Officer of Fitell Corporation. "We are deepening our participation in Solana's growth story, while diversifying our digital asset treasury to position us to capture long-term growth opportunities for our stakeholders."

FTEL will provide periodic updates as it expands its digital asset treasury.

About Fitell Corporation

Fitell Corporation, through GD Wellness Pty Ltd ("GD"), its wholly owned subsidiary, is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment both under its proprietary brands and other brand names in Australia. The company's mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology to our customers. GD has served over 100,000 customers with large portions of sales from repeat customers over the years. The Company's brand portfolio can be categorized into three proprietary brands under its Gym Direct brand: Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX, in over 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.fitellcorp.com.

