John Philpot: Ahmad Mousattat Breaks His Silence

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Ahmad Mousattat, a medical student at the University of Sherbrooke, will hold a press conference on October 6, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Centre Professional Laurier, 5064 Avenue du Parc, Montreal.

He was admitted to Sherbrooke medical school after an investigation. and recently he has been criticized again in the media.

He will speak about the screen shots, and the allegations and explain his point of view to the public.

At only 20 years old, Ahmad Mousattat has already distinguished himself through his academic excellence and humanitarian commitment. Winner of the Governor's Medal in 2023 and finalist for the Forces Avenir and Loran scholarships

He will field questions from the media about the new investigation.

- Ahmad Mousattat

His lawyer, John Philpot, will discuss the media campaign and will explain the evidentiary issues in his defence.

--John Philpot

"Many of us are worried about a young man's career. He will speak about medical ethics and the trust in the University of Sherbrooke, a credible and impartial institution.

- Dr. François Dionne, spokesperson for a group of doctors

