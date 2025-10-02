Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights to safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced a $42 million investment in Google Cloud infrastructure and services as part of its expanded strategic partnership.

The move cements Behavox's commitment to leveraging Google Cloud's advanced technologies to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions for the largest and most sophisticated Financial Services firms such as Bank of New York Mellon, J.P. Morgan, Invesco and others.

Erkin Adylov, CEO and Founder of Behavox, commented

"This landmark investment reflects our unwavering confidence in the continued growth of our business

We have engineered our products from ground-up to fully leverage the hyperscale storage and computing infrastructure that Google has been perfecting for almost three decades while maintaining a laser focus on delivering valuable insights to our customers through the most capable and affordable AI solutions on the market

This milestone represents the next phase in Behavox's deepening integration with Google Cloud, building on a series of strategic announcements over the past two years. These include the launch of Behavox Intelligent Archive, developed in partnership with Google Cloud last year, and the recent General Availability of GPU-Powered AI Models for Advanced Compliance Surveillance

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud:

"Our partnership with Behavox is a powerful example of how next-generation AI and the scale of Google Cloud can drive real innovation in financial services."

Behavox's expanded partnership with Google Cloud underscores significant financial resources the company is committing to research and development as it expands its product ecosystem. A key milestone on this roadmap is the planned launch of its integrated trade surveillance offering in the first half of 2026

"By committing this major investment to Google Cloud, Behavox is executing on its strategy of reinvesting profitability to fuel growth, expand our product ecosystem, and push the frontier of AI in financial services," said Kiryl Trembovolski, COO of Behavox.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses. Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

