Discovery Education Hosts Free Futures Fair on November 5 to Help Prepare Students for Career Success

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, Discovery Education presents elementary, middle, and high school students across the United States a unique virtual career learning opportunity that will help prepare them for success in the workforce of tomorrow. The Discovery Education Futures Fair is a free, online event offering interactive presentations from professionals across a number of industries, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on activities that will give students new insights into future career opportunities and the skills needed to achieve their goals. Discovery Education is the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

Powered by Discovery Education's corporate partners, the upcoming virtual Futures Fair offers students the opportunity to interact with a vast array of businesses and professionals dedicated to helping the next generation prepare for future careers. With the goal of increasing career awareness and preparing students for post-secondary success, the Discovery Education Corporate Partnerships business bridges industries and classrooms to bring real-world education into classroom instruction.

The free Futures Fair events include a series of 30-minute virtual sessions via Zoom featuring professionals from various industries sharing an age-appropriate overview of their job, industry, and the path they took to achieve it. Students will discover the future-ready abilities used in careers today, such as trade-specific skills and the 5 Cs (critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, and character). These virtual sessions will be accompanied by standards-aligned, hands-on student learning tasks designed to reinforce the skills outlined by industry presenters.

Organizations participating in the Futures Fair are 3M, ASME, Clayco, CVS Health, Drug Enforcement Administration, Genentech, Hartford, Honda, Honeywell, Illumina, LIV Golf, Meta, Norton, Nucor, Polar Bears International, Prologis, The Home Depot, Verizon, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

All Futures Fair sessions will run from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM ET on November 5. Learn more and register for the Discovery Education Futures Fair at discoveryeducation.com/futures-fair.

Educators who use Discovery Education services enjoy access to additional resources supporting Futures Fair and beyond. The Careers Hub and Career Connect solutions within Discovery Education Experience, the essential classroom companion, feature curated career resources and additional live guest speakers from a number of high-demand industries. With personalized content recommendations, immersive AR/VR lessons, and curriculum-aligned resources, Discovery Education Experience continues to help educators engage students in meaningful learning that prepares them for success today and in the future.

"Recent research showed that 92% of students report that engaging lessons make learning more enjoyable. One way to create engaging classroom lessons is to show students that what is taught in the classroom connects to a future career," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education. "Futures Fair offers educators an easy and fun way to immerse students in enriching and inspiring career-connected learning that seamlessly integrates into the classroom environment. Discovery Education is excited to bring this no-cost learning opportunity to students and teachers nationwide."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@discoveryed.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discovery-education-hosts-free-futures-fair-on-november-5-to-help-1081120