BrooQLy, Inc.: Dynamic Aerospace Systems, Trading Symbol BRQL, Thanks U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command and Attendees for a Successful Drone Demonstration at Strother Field, KS

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems ("DAS"), aka BrooQLy, Inc. (OTCQB:BRQL), extends its gratitude to all who attended the live demonstration of its advanced military-grade drone platforms at Strother Field in Kansas held on September 25, 2025.

The company was honored to host representatives from the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Kansas Economic Development Department, local Sheriff and Police departments, and Community Healthcare Systems of NE Kansas. Their participation underscored the broad interest in DAS's hybrid VTOL and tactical drone (UAV) solutions.

DAS also thanks Strother Field Airport Management for providing the airfield for flight demonstrations of the G-1 MKII/Overwatch hybrid VTOL, and Bob Tyler for generously making the former Husky Liner building available for indoor demonstrations of the Mitigator/Breacher and group discussions.

Nathan Grier, Director of Research Development & Testing at Dynamic Aerospace Systems had this to say: "We especially want to thank the Air Force Global Strike Command for attending. It was great to talk with folks from my old Air Force unit and share how these drones were crafted with their mission specifically in mind. We are really looking forward to what comes next."

Danny Wallace of Community Healthcare Systems shared: "Witnessing the G1-MK II demonstration at Strother Army Airfield was truly impressive. For Community Healthcare System of NE Kansas, the hybrid platform's payload capacity and VTOL capability make it exceptionally well-suited to the demands of rural healthcare logistics. Dynamic Aerospace Systems has demonstrated a nimble and collaborative approach, allowing for versatile mission needs. Their commitment to our use case gives us confidence in their platforms and future partnerships that can scale operations and expand rural applications with speed and reliability."

Tim Zimmerman of Kansas Department of Economic Development shared: "It was great to attend the event last week. The energy and passion demonstrated by the Dynamic Aerospace Team, the community and others in attendance points to Kansas being a great fit for your company!

"This demo was a milestone moment for our team and partners. Bringing together defense leaders, law enforcement, economic development agencies, and healthcare innovators under one roof allowed us to show just how versatile our drone (UAV) platforms can be. The success of the day reflects both the strength of the technology and the strength of the partnerships we are building", commented the DAS Team.

This successful demonstration reflects DAS's ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, mission-capable drone (UAV) platforms that support defense, law enforcement, and critical civilian applications such as rural healthcare logistics.

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

