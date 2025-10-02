Lenovo Recognized Again as a Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Index in the US, the UK and Brazil

This year marks Lenovo's fifth consecutive year of recognition in the United States, and the second year the company is honored in both the United Kingdom and Brazil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Lenovo announced it has once again been named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Index®, the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion. This year marks Lenovo's fifth consecutive year of recognition in the United States, and the second year the company is honored in both the United Kingdom and Brazil. The repeated recognition across these global markets highlights Lenovo's ongoing commitment to cultivating an inclusive and accessible workplace for all.

"At Lenovo, we believe disability talent brings unique perspectives, resilience, and creativity that are essential to driving innovation and shaping an inclusive culture," said Calvin Crosslin, Chief Inclusion Officer, Lenovo. "Being recognized once again by the Disability Index is a testament to this inclusive culture we're building every day. Through our global programs and employee resource groups like we are working to ensure that everyone can thrive at Lenovo and help us deliver on our mission to create smarter technology for all."

The 2025 Disability Index measured six key performance indicators: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices; Community Engagement; Supplier Inclusion; and Responsible Procurement.

The Lenovo's Disability Advantage Initiative is one of the global programs launched two years ago. It contributes to shape a more inclusive global workplace by raising awareness, building resources, and embedding disability inclusion and accessibility into Lenovo's workplaces. Informed by a global self-assessment conducted with the International Labour Organization (ILO), the initiative has led to the creation of market-specific action plans and a global HR task force focused on driving awareness, resources, challenge the status-quo.

In the three markets recognized, the Lenovo teams organized local initiatives promoting and supporting disability in the workplace:

United States : In Raleigh, North Carolina, ABLE hosted a ComMotion event with the LatinX ERG, HOLA, in March 2025 to deliver an adaptive dance group workout to Latin music from seats and then adaptive standing with the Governor Morehead School for the Blind students.

United Kingdom: In its Farnborough and Glasgow offices, Lenovo offered its employees access to Autism Reality Experiences and Virtual Dementia Tours. These experiences help employees, specifically people managers, understand the needs of these groups, helping to foster a more inclusive mindset and a more empathetic workforce.

Brazil: In its Indaiatuba factory, Lenovo started a "Be an Inclusive Buddy" program, which aims to support the integration of new employees with disabilities. The Buddy is a volunteer colleague who offers practical guidance and welcoming support daily.

These local efforts together with global programs are driving lasting cultural change and impact reinforcing Lenovo's commitment to disability inclusion across its workforce. You can learn more about Lenovo's accessible innovations and inclusive workplace in Lenovo's FY 2024/25 Environment, Social and Governance Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About the Disability Index®

The Disability Index® is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual, confidential benchmarking of disability inclusion policies and programs in business. Now trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine data-driven actions that can achieve tangible business impact.

For 2025, participation and scored benchmarks are open to companies operating in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, The United States and the United Kingdom.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. With the world's leading companies as partners, Disability:IN drives progress through initiatives, tools, and expertise that deliver long-term business impact. Are You IN?

