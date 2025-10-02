Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stay Ahead of New Regulations and Transform Your Sustainability Reporting: Join UN Global Compact Network UK's Expert-Led Webinar Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Sustainability reporting is in a new era, driven by fast-evolving regulations and heightened stakeholder scrutiny. Following the recent publication of exposure drafts for the UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards by the UK Government, and in line with the global shift toward adopting the ISSB framework, businesses are increasingly pressured to comply with regulatory requirements while ensuring their reports remain relevant, consistent, and useful.

To help organisations stay ahead, the UN Global Compact Network UK has partnered with MHA to deliver the Sustainability Reporting Webinar Series 2025. In this four-part webinar series, each session will focus on a critical dimension of sustainability reporting, reflecting the intersecting requirements of emerging regulatory frameworks and shifting stakeholder priorities. Participants will gain tools to enhance reporting processes and data management, strengthen governance frameworks, and build long-term resilience.

REGISTER NOW

Sessions include:

  • Navigating Regulations: Lessons from CSRD Implementation, and What Comes Next for Sustainability Disclosures in the UK and EU? -Wednesday, 8 October, 14:00 - 15:15 BST. Gain clarity on the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards exposure draft, differences between UK SRS and CSRD, implementation lessons, and the latest EU Omnibus Directive updates.

  • Reporting on Emissions and Transition Planning: The Advancing Landscape for Businesses -Wednesday,15 October,14:00 - 15:15 BST. Explore best practices in emissions reporting, case studies on aligning with the Transition Plan Taskforce Guidance, and practical approaches tailored for businesses of all sizes.

  • A Hallmark of Better Business: Social Sustainability Reporting to Shape Resilience and Drive Innovation - Wednesday,22 October, 14:00 - 15:15 BST. Discover how social sustainability reporting is evolving, including updates on CSDDD and the global standards for social impact disclosures.

  • Reporting as a Strategic Asset: How to Get the Most from Your Resource, and Build Stakeholder Trust - Wednesday, 29 October, 14:00 - 15:15 GMT. Learn to leverage sustainability data for governance, risk management, audit compliance, and cost efficiency.

To learn more about each session, please visit the UN Global Compact Network UK website here.

Best wishes,
UN Global Compact Network UK

Read More


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from UN Global Compact Network UK on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: UN Global Compact Network UK
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/un-global-compact-network-uk
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: UN Global Compact Network UK



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stay-ahead-of-new-regulations-and-transform-your-sustainability-1081116

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.