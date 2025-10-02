Stay Ahead of New Regulations and Transform Your Sustainability Reporting: Join UN Global Compact Network UK's Expert-Led Webinar Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Sustainability reporting is in a new era, driven by fast-evolving regulations and heightened stakeholder scrutiny. Following the recent publication of exposure drafts for the UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards by the UK Government, and in line with the global shift toward adopting the ISSB framework, businesses are increasingly pressured to comply with regulatory requirements while ensuring their reports remain relevant, consistent, and useful.

To help organisations stay ahead, the UN Global Compact Network UK has partnered with MHA to deliver the Sustainability Reporting Webinar Series 2025. In this four-part webinar series, each session will focus on a critical dimension of sustainability reporting, reflecting the intersecting requirements of emerging regulatory frameworks and shifting stakeholder priorities. Participants will gain tools to enhance reporting processes and data management, strengthen governance frameworks, and build long-term resilience.

Sessions include:

Navigating Regulations: Lessons from CSRD Implementation, and What Comes Next for Sustainability Disclosures in the UK and EU? -Wednesday, 8 October, 14:00 - 15:15 BST. Gain clarity on the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards exposure draft, differences between UK SRS and CSRD, implementation lessons, and the latest EU Omnibus Directive updates.

Reporting on Emissions and Transition Planning: The Advancing Landscape for Businesses -Wednesday,15 October,14:00 - 15:15 BST. Explore best practices in emissions reporting, case studies on aligning with the Transition Plan Taskforce Guidance, and practical approaches tailored for businesses of all sizes.

A Hallmark of Better Business: Social Sustainability Reporting to Shape Resilience and Drive Innovation - Wednesday,22 October, 14:00 - 15:15 BST. Discover how social sustainability reporting is evolving, including updates on CSDDD and the global standards for social impact disclosures.

Reporting as a Strategic Asset: How to Get the Most from Your Resource, and Build Stakeholder Trust - Wednesday, 29 October, 14:00 - 15:15 GMT. Learn to leverage sustainability data for governance, risk management, audit compliance, and cost efficiency.

To learn more about each session, please visit the UN Global Compact Network UK website here.

