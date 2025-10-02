New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group"), the leading global financial services provider, has announced a long-term partnership with Slice Sports. Apex Group will provide end-to-end fund administration services for both Slice Sports Private Equity Fund I and a portfolio of Slice Sports SPVs beginning with Slice Sports SPV I, a Delaware-based private equity vehicle.

Slice Sports, a next-generation female-led private equity platform, is launching with a dual-capital strategy (fund and SPVs) focused on high-growth sports ecosystem assets. Led by founder Tricia Vanderslice, an operator-turned-capital allocator who, alongside her partners, brings global sports and institutional markets expertise. Slice combines operator experience with disciplined investment rigor to unlock unique opportunities across the global sports landscape.

Through Apex Group's single-source solution model, Slice Sports will benefit from a seamless consolidation of fund administration, investor services, reporting, technology, and tokenisation under one provider - streamlining operations and enabling the Slice team to focus on execution and growth.

Tricia Vanderslice, Founder & Managing Partner of Slice Sports, said:

"Global sports is transforming into an institutional-grade investment class, with explosive growth in women's, youth, Name Image Likeness (NIL), and media-driven verticals.

"We launched Slice Sports to capture this opportunity with purpose - to accelerate under-optimised sports assets, evolve women's sports, and strengthen youth pathways.

"Partnering with Apex Group gives us the global infrastructure and tokenisation technology to scale our dual-capital strategy, benefiting both LPs and the sports communities we serve."

Vanderslice brings 17 plus years of operator-led wins in sports and alternative investments. Her career includes driving Emmy-nominated, revenue-generating growth at Ironman Triathlon, USA Swimming (Rio 2016 Olympics), as well as helping to scale a private thematic ETF issuer from $500K USD to $4bn USD in assets under management.

George Archibald, Chief Commercial Officer at Apex Group, said:

"We are proud to partner with Slice Sports as they launch an innovative platform at the intersection of sports and private equity.

"Our digitally-enabled, comprehensive suite of services will provide Slice with robust and scalable infrastructure, supporting their mission to not only deliver growth in key asset classes, but also deliver value in this rapidly evolving sector."

Notes to editors

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

About Slice Sports

Slice Sports is a female-founded private equity platform redefining sports ownership through an actively managed dual-capital model anchored by a $150M Fund and bespoke SPVs. Focused on women's, men's, youth, NIL, facilities, and media, Slice combines award-winning sports operator expertise with capital markets discipline to unlock value in growth-ready sports assets worldwide. For more information, visit www.slicesports.co.

Slice Sports LLC is partnered with Structured Finance LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, and KCC Capital Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268357

SOURCE: Apex Group