Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
02.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Chervon: EGO Batteries Power the New John Deere Z370RS Electric Ztrak Mower

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Chervon, the parent company of EGO and a leading global player in the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) and Power Tool industry, today announced that EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries are powering the new John Deere Z370RS Electric ZTrak mower. This collaboration brings together two leading brands in outdoor power equipment to enhance performance, flexibility and convenience for homeowners. EGO batteries work not only in the new Z370RS mower but can also be used in the entire 100+ suite of EGO products interchangeably.

"We've been excited to partner with John Deere, another leader in outdoor power equipment, to bring this product to market. With EGO products already available at John Deere dealerships, it only makes sense to make the batteries interchangeable," said Tim Baker, VP Product Management at Chervon North America. "Now consumers can power their John Deere Z370RS with the same EGO 56V battery that powers their EGO string trimmer and blower."

The new John Deere Z370RS Electric features a 42-inch AccelDeep Mower Deck, offering best-in-class cut quality and speed. The EGO battery-powered engine ensures quiet operation, reduced maintenance and zero emissions during use. It includes a color display that provides real-time monitoring of each battery's charge level as well as Bluetooth connectivity to monitor charging status, battery levels and maintenance requirements remotely through the John Deere Equipment Mobile application. Coupled with a five-year battery warranty and three-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty backed by the John Deere network, the Z370RS Electric offers a seamless, hassle-free lawn care experience.

About Chervon and EGO

Chervon, an industry leader in Lithium-Ion Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) and Power Tools, is the parent company of EGO. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries and available at Lowe's, ACE Hardware and Authorized Dealers. Since its launch in 2014, EGO has become the #1 Rated Brand in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, consistently delivering first-to-market innovations and leading product performance. With more than 100 tools on its 56V ARC Lithium platform and growing, EGO will continue to shape the future of the OPE industry. For more information, please visit EGO online at egopowerplus.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Campbell
VP Marketing, Chervon North America
tcampbell@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon



