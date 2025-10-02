Anzeige
02.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
No One Cares About Chief's Latest Product Launch and Acquisition

Chief Launches the Opportunity Engine and Acquires Plena to Help Sales Teams Run Outbound That Converts

LEHI, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / If this were any other product press release, we would be "thrilled to announce" the launch of Chief's Opportunity Engine, in tandem with Chief's acquisition of Plena. You don't want to read that, and we don't want to write it. So we'll just tell you we're obsessed with helping sales teams run outbound campaigns that actually generate pipeline.

The old outbound playbook isn't working anymore. SDRs spend 70% of their time on non-sales tasks like research, enrichment, and manual personalization instead of having more conversations. That's how sales teams get inconsistent pipeline and miss their targets.

The sales teams that win will learn how to reach the right people, at the right time, in the right way. That's why we built a system designed to identify and research ideal buyers (the Opportunity Engine) and brought in a team that has been running at this problem for years (Plena).

"I could use this valuable PR real estate to talk about what a good move this is for us," said Bret Larsen, Founder & CEO of Chief. "But let's talk about you. You're tired of low top-of-funnel volume and paying $350+ for opportunities that don't convert. The Opportunity Engine is how we help you avoid that."

Sales leaders don't care about our company news, and we don't blame them. But they do care about their pipeline. So we'll put our money where our mouth is. We'll send an enriched list of 10 ideal buyers and a sample profile to anyone who follows us on LinkedIn and sends us a DM with the profile of one of their target accounts.

About Chief

Chief builds tech that simplifies sales performance, helping teams hit their number every quarter. The Opportunity Engine does research on ideal buyers to help sales teams reach the right people, at the right time, in the right way.

Contact Information

Ben Hale
Marketing Manager
bh@getchief.com
8014405306

.

SOURCE: Chief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/no-one-cares-about-chiefs-latest-product-launch-and-acquisition-y-1081033

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
