MightyFly Signs $50 Million Contract With Leading Healthcare Provider to Deliver Aerial Logistics for Retail Giants

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / MightyFly , a leader in autonomous hybrid eVTOL cargo aircraft, announced today a $50 million, five-year contract with a leading California-based healthcare diagnostics provider to deliver same-day, expedited logistics of diagnostics test kits. The service will launch in California, expand to Nevada and scale nationwide. This partnership marks one of the largest commercial agreements to date to bring autonomous cargo eVTOL aircraft into healthcare logistics at scale.

This landmark agreement signals a pivotal shift for the logistics industry. Unlike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that typically deliver a single item between two points, MightyFly's aircraft can autonomously transport hundreds of test kits to and from multiple destinations on a single route. The result: 3 times faster deliveries enabled with eVTOL door-to-door shipments, faster turnaround times for diagnostic results and 70% lower operating costs than legacy logistics services. By doing so, MightyFly will ultimately expand access to care for the provider's customers and their end-users, including major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, CVS and Kroger, as well as clinics and educational institutions.

"Our mission is to provide efficient access to goods. In healthcare, that means enabling the most expeditious, accessible and affordable care," said Manal Habib, CEO of MightyFly. "With our Cento aircraft, we will deliver resilient, cost-efficient and reliable expedited logistics at scale. With its 1,000-mile range and cargo capacities in the hundreds of items, our aircraft will transform expedited logistics and healthcare access. With its eVTOL, healthcare is no longer constrained by roads and runways; lifesaving supplies and critical goods can now fly everywhere, directly and efficiently."

MightyFly's autonomous eVTOL service will provide same-day deliveries, with in-transit cold storage as an optional feature, directly from pharmacies, clinics and retail stores to the healthcare provider's labs, reducing dependence on costly commercial airline shipments and inefficient ground transportation. In addition to speed and reliability, MightyFly's aircraft offer a sustainable alternative, cutting emissions by up to 64% compared to vans and 92% compared to small aircraft.

The opportunity is vast: the U.S. pharmaceutical logistics market exceeds $100 billion annually, while healthcare logistics approaches $90 billion. Both are projected to more than double in the coming decade as diagnostics, personalized medicine and resilient supply chains become critical to healthcare delivery. MightyFly's contract with the healthcare provider positions the company at the forefront of this transformation, with applications far beyond healthcare.

The announcement follows a series of major milestones for MightyFly in 2025:

400+ flights demonstrated, including automated cargo loading and unloading.

Successful SBIR Phase II with the U.S. Air Force, advancing autonomous aerial logistics technology.

$210+ million in signed commercial Letters of Intent (LOIs), validating broad market demand.

FAA authorization to test in 5 California airspaces, up to 5,000 ft, including 7 airports and multiple flight corridors.

"With this contract and the momentum of our recent achievements, MightyFly is leading the next stage of autonomous aerial logistics, moving beyond small drones to transporting large volumes of goods at scale," Habib added. "This is just the beginning and healthcare is the first step. Our hybrid eVTOL platform will redefine expedited logistics across retail, defense, manufacturing and commercial supply chains worldwide."

