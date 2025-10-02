dlivrd Technologies Inc: Stop Treating Catering Like Takeout: Nibble Unifies Ordering and Delivery for Restaurants

New catering-first platform integrates with Expedite delivery, giving restaurants full control, profit protection, and scalable growth.

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / dlivrd Technologies has launched Nibble, a catering-first online ordering system that challenges the industry's reliance on adapting takeout tools for catering. Nibble was built for catering from the ground up and integrates directly with Expedite's catering-first delivery fleet to provide restaurants with a complete solution.

"Too many operators try to push catering through takeout platforms, and it just doesn't work," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies. "Catering needs its own playbook. Nibble is designed to handle catering orders end-to-end, supported by delivery drivers educated in catering logistics."

Most restaurants have no choice but to stitch together multiple vendors for online ordering, delivery, and CRM. That fragmentation causes lost visibility and duplicate work, and often blocks operators from making crucial order edits, managing tax-exempt clients, or separating tips for staff and drivers. Nibble solves this by consolidating everything into one platform where operators stay in full control.

With Nibble, restaurants gain a branded online ordering site, AI-powered menus, chargeback management and customized delivery tracking links. Operators keep their revenue without commissions, and customers get reliable delivery with setup included through Expedite. Planned enhancements, including CRM and digital marketing, will expand the platform further, giving restaurants more ways to build loyalty and drive catering sales without adding operational strain.

The platform also fosters collaboration through Catermind, a community for catering leaders to share strategies and resources.

Heffernan concluded, "We built Nibble to replace the chaos of pieced-together systems with clarity and control. Restaurants save time, guests get consistency, and catering finally has the system it deserves."

About Nibble

Nibble is an online catering ordering system created for restaurants and foodservice operators that need more than takeout tech. With a catering-first design, Nibble simplifies large orders, group menus, and event scheduling. By integrating directly with Expedite delivery, it ensures reliability, visibility, and setup included in every order. Restaurants using Nibble gain a scalable catering management platform built for growth, with planned CRM and digital marketing features that empower long-term success. Learn more at nibble.io .

