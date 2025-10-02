Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.: EquiDeFi Reports Uptick in Dealmaking Activity in Private and Reg A+ Offerings Tracking Recent IPO Upswing - 4 New Deals Launched in September

EquiDeFi Also Announces New Stablecoin and Cryptowallet Infrastructure and new Plaid Accreditation Channel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / EquiDeFi ( www.equidefi.com ), the go-to industry leader in digital offering technology, announced today four new companies have launched their Regulation D and Regulation A+ private capital raises in tandem with the news of 6 new IPOs in the same period.

According to a recent report in Yahoo Finance , if there were any doubt that Wall Street's long-awaited rebound in IPOs was at hand they were put to rest this past week. Six companies went public in five days each raising more than $100 million, something that hasn't happened since 2021, raising $4.4 billion covering industries as diverse as buy-now-pay later company Klarna (KLAR), a coffee chain Black Rock Coffee (BRCB), Via Transportation (VIA) and the Winklevoss twins' cryptocurrency platform Gemini Space Station (GEMI).

For those not yet ready to IPO and public companies selling securities privately, EquiDeFi software was chosen for 4 new offerings for a total of approximately $100 million in new capital raises. Each of the private offerings was offered through Digital Offering LLC, the registered broker dealer of record.

Trending throughout are investing opportunities in crypto treasury and news of stablecoin launches. EquiDefi, an innovative digital platform for private offerings, is announcing the introduction of stable coin payment options on their platform. Said Mohit Bhansali, co-founder and CEO "acceptance of stablecoins for new offerings will be standard fare. After adoption of the Genius Act investors want these options to use stablecoins for on-platform investing".

Harvey Kesner , co-founder and COO added "as we continue to innovate, we are also developing an AML/KYC Authentication token around a secure crypto wallet that will engage crypto investors. While AML/KYC and Fincen background checks are required by brokerages and banks, the industry standard for private capital formation has not fully embraced this outside of unifying platforms and to our knowledge there are no current workflows for checks of wallet owner genealogy for crypto to confirm legality of funds and investor identity".

Marc Goldbaum who leads development confirmed "we are excited to announce our development and introduction of "KYCT" expected in 2026, enabling regulatory confirmations similar to non-crypto funding. By leveraging a mixture of identity management and smart contracts aimed towards RWA solutions, we look to meld our successful onboarding practice with the web3 standards required to expedite the accreditation and KYC process across the industry"

Separately, the company announced it has added a partnership with financial services financial information aggregator Plaid to save investors the headache of uploading sensitive personal documents when certifying accreditation and instead providing access to records available on Plaid.

