New to The Street Signs Nassau Street Partners to Multi-Channel Media Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / New to The Street, a leading multi-platform financial news and media brand, today announced a new media partnership with Nassau Street Partners, a private markets investment firm focused on U.S. growth equity and emerging startups.

The comprehensive campaign includes long-form televised interviews, national earned media placements, and high-frequency billboard exposure in Times Square and New York City's Financial District. This partnership will spotlight Nassau Street Partners' mission to back innovation and showcase the firm's active role in shaping the growth equity landscape.

Juan Moreno, Managing Partner at Nassau Street Partners, commented:

"We're honored to be featured by New to The Street. At Nassau Street Partners, we're excited to showcase the momentum we're seeing in the private markets and highlight the growth story unfolding across U.S. growth equity and emerging startups. This is an important moment to shine a light on the innovation economy, and we look forward to sharing how our team is helping founders and investors unlock new opportunities."

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, added:

"Nassau Street Partners represents the next wave of growth in private equity and venture investing. Their focus on innovation and emerging companies aligns perfectly with the type of forward-thinking stories our audience values. We are proud to bring their message to national TV, digital platforms, and iconic billboards, ensuring their vision reaches both investors and entrepreneurs worldwide."

The campaign kicks off this month with national broadcasts on Bloomberg and Fox Business as sponsored programming, supported by social media amplification, earned media syndication, and extensive outdoor billboard visibility.

About Nassau Street Partners

Nassau Street Partners is a private markets investment firm dedicated to providing growth equity and strategic support to emerging startups and innovative businesses. With a focus on the U.S. innovation economy, the firm partners with founders and investors to unlock opportunities, drive scale, and foster long-term value creation.

About New to The Street

New to The Street (NTTS) is the premier multi-platform financial media brand, reaching millions of investors weekly. For over 15 years, NTTS has delivered in-depth corporate profiles and executive interviews as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, while growing one of the largest financial YouTube channels with 3.5M+ subscribers.

NTTS combines long-form TV with nationwide commercials, digital distribution, outdoor billboard dominance in Times Square and NYC's Financial District, and consistent earned media pickups across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates. Esteemed clients include Goldman Sachs, Ford Motors, KITON, FLOKI, IMG Academy, PetVivo, and Nassau Street Partners.

For more information, visit: www.NewToTheStreet.com

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

