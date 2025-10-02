Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - TMC Group, a manufacturer of high-purity stable isotopes, is attending the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2025 Annual Congress, October 4-8 in Barcelona. TMC Group's enriched stable isotopes have been supporting groundbreaking scientific research and innovation around the world since 2004.

"We've been quietly providing a safe, reliable supply of enriched stable isotopes to world-leading researchers and life sciences companies for many years," said Brian Webster, TMC Group's founder and CEO. "The time has come to talk more about what we do, and we are excited to be in Barcelona to share our story!"

Today, TMC Group operates a 30,000+ square-foot enriched stable isotope production facility in North Vancouver, where the company's advanced isotope manufacturing technology, machinery, and processes are adapted and adjusted to produce the specialized stable isotopes customers require. TMC Group's track record of reliable supply at scale distinguishes it from newer entrants and smaller producers in the market.

"Reliability cannot be aspirational. It's been at the foundation of our business since we started more than 20 years ago," continues Webster, an award-winning applied science entrepreneur with more than four decades of experience in the field of chemical and metallurgical engineering. "Researchers, clinicians, and commercial partners cannot afford disruption while isotope suppliers experiment. TMC Group's track record of delivering products with demonstrated isotopic purity reaching up to 99.9% gives customers the confidence they need to focus on critical innovation and patient care."

TMC Group has sold and shipped more than 10 kilograms of isotopes worldwide over the last two decades. The recent facility expansion has enabled TMC Group to increase annual production capacity and today, the company produces more than two kilograms of Yb-176 and more than one kilogram of Ga-69 per year, with increasing volumes of Gd-160 in response to customer demand. The company will be further increasing capacity to produce additional stable isotopes and currently has more than 250 grams of Yb-176 in stock and available for purchase.

EANM 2025 provides TMC Group with the opportunity to highlight its product portfolio and commercial capacity, and to connect with partners shaping the future of nuclear medicine. TMC Group is proud of its role in strengthening the global stable isotope supply chain with Canadian-made products, sold and shipped globally.

About TMC Group

TMC Group manufactures non-radioactive, high-purity stable isotopes for a global customer base. Our products have demonstrated isotopic purity reaching up to 99.9% and are predominately used in medical radioisotope production where product purity is critical. Since 2004, we've sold and shipped more than 10 kilograms of product, including ytterbium-176, gallium-69, and gadolinium-160. We adapt and adjust our proprietary manufacturing technologies, custom equipment, and specialized processes to produce the specialized stable isotopes customers require. For more information: info@tmc-group.ca.

