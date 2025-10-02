Coral Gables, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - LA PREMIERE Realty, a boutique luxury real estate brokerage, officially opened its new headquarters at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables on September 8th, 2025. The grand opening celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception attended by Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Biltmore President Tom Prescott.





The milestone event marks a significant achievement for founder and broker Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras, who launched the firm after closing over $7 million in sales within his first year in real estate. The brokerage now operates from the prestigious Biltmore Hotel Executive Office at 1200 Anastasia Ave Suite 410.





"Choosing the historic Biltmore Hotel as both the home for LA PREMIERE Realty and the stage for our grand opening was a very intentional decision," said Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras. "The Biltmore represents timeless elegance, prestige, and international appeal. By establishing our headquarters here, we're making a statement to the luxury real estate market that we are committed to excellence, exclusivity, and a level of service that aligns with the sophistication of our clients."

Strategic Location Enhances Global Reach





The Biltmore Hotel location strategically positions LA PREMIERE Realty to serve its diverse international clientele. Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras operates the brokerage with multilingual capabilities in English, Spanish, and French, catering to Miami's global real estate market.





"The Biltmore is a landmark that has always attracted an international audience," explained Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras. "Operating from here aligns perfectly with our multilingual capabilities and provides a setting that resonates with global clients who recognize its legacy."





Boutique Service with Global Perspective

LA PREMIERE Realty specializes in luxury residential sales, waterfront properties, commercial real estate, and pre-construction investments throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The firm's boutique approach ensures personalized service while leveraging advanced technology and market analytics.





The brokerage serves high-net-worth individuals, international clients, real estate investors, and commercial property clients. Services include multilingual client support, remote property tours, investment advisory, and comprehensive relocation consulting for families moving to Miami.





The grand opening celebration with local dignitaries reinforces LA PREMIERE Realty's integration into the Coral Gables community while maintaining its global market focus. The presence of Mayor Vince Lago and President Tom Prescott signals the firm's alignment with the city's values and vision for growth.





About LA PREMIERE Realty

Founded in 2025 by Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras, LA PREMIERE Realty is a boutique real estate brokerage headquartered in the historic Biltmore Hotel Executive Office in Coral Gables, Florida. The firm specializes in luxury residential and commercial real estate throughout South Florida, offering multilingual expertise and personalized service to local and international clients.

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC