Ultra-wideband (UWB) Market worth $17.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultra-wideband market is projected to grow from USD 8.48 billion in 2025 to USD 17.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. UWB is a wireless communication technology that transmits short pulses over a broad spectrum of frequency bands with very low power use. UWB is mainly used for short-range data exchanges (less than 10 meters) in wireless personal area network (WPAN) setups. The communication sector accounted for a larger part of the UWB market in 2024. The need for wireless wideband systems has grown considerably due to emerging applications like mobile ad-hoc networking and data collection via wireless sensor networks. The RTLS segment of the UWB market has been increasing over the years. Various industries especially employ UWB-based RTLS solutions for accurate and real-time tracking of industrial assets, material flow, and employee locations.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 8.48 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 17.62 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Positioning System, Range, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities in channel estimation for UWB communications Key Market Opportunities Growing deployment of UWB technology in consumer electronics Key Market Drivers Growing demand for UWB technology in RTLS applications

High-range to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high-range segment of the UWB market is mainly driven by applications that need long-distance, accurate positioning and secure communication in industrial, automotive, and defense settings. High-range UWB systems usually operate beyond 100 meters, making them ideal for outdoor positioning, mining, logistics hubs, large manufacturing plants, and military use. Their ability to provide centimeter-level accuracy over long distances, while staying robust against interference and multipath fading, makes them a strong alternative to GPS in challenging environments such as urban canyons or underground tunnels. Additionally, the rising use of autonomous vehicles, UAVs, and connected infrastructure is increasing demand for high-range UWB solutions.

In terms of application, the imaging segment is likely to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The rising demand for UWB technology in cardiology, pneumology, and obstetrics imaging is expected to drive growth in the UWB market for imaging applications during the forecast period. UWB is increasingly used for early detection and localization of breast cancer or tumors by analyzing electromagnetic (EM) waves. Directional antennas transmit and receive UWB signals within a 4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The results from this technology are promising, with approximately 100% accuracy for detection and 94.4% for tumor localization. As adoption of UWB in medical imaging continues to grow and demand for 3D imaging rises, the UWB market for imaging applications is on an upward trajectory.

North America to hold the largest share of the ultra-wideband market in 2030

North America held the largest share of the overall ultra-wideband industry in 2030. The demand for ultra-wideband is rising in North America due to the increasing need for technologically advanced devices. Moreover, the presence of providers of UWB-based RTLS solutions in this region also significantly contributes to the growth of the UWB market in North America. The North American UWB market maintains a dominant position globally, driven by strong adoption across both consumer and enterprise sectors. The region benefits from the presence of leading smartphone manufacturers, automotive OEMs, semiconductor companies, and technology innovators that incorporate UWB into their product lines. Consumer electronics is the largest segment, with UWB increasingly integrated into smartphones, wearables, and digital keys to enable secure access, seamless device-to-device communication, and improved spatial awareness. The automotive industry is another key growth driver, as major carmakers in the U.S. are implementing UWB-enabled digital key solutions, in-vehicle connectivity, and safety features to enhance customer experience and security. Additionally, the presence of advanced research institutions, high R&D investments, and supportive regulatory frameworks further bolsters regional growth.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the ultra-wideband companies include Qorvo, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Samsung (South Korea), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Inpixon (US), Pulse-Link, Inc. (US), Johanson Technology (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

